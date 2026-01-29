A Reinvigorated Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back In Colorado Weight Room

Spring football is officially underway in Boulder, and with it comes a renewed sense of momentum around the Colorado Buffaloes.

That momentum was on full display this week when a short video from spring workouts surfaced on social media, showing coach Deion Sanders lifting alongside his players during a team workout.

The clip, which quickly gained traction among CU fans, offered a glimpse into a healthier, more engaged “Coach Prime” and reinforced the standard he’s setting as Colorado begins preparations for 2026.

A Viral Moment With a Familiar Message

In the video, Sanders is seen bench-pressing approximately 205 pounds for seven reps, capped off by a reminder that reflects the personality and work ethic that earned him a gold jacket: “Remember, I always do one more.”

Before the rotation even started though, Sanders noticed he was about to be skipped and interjected himself, asking, “Y’all gonna skip me? How you gonna skip me?” It was a brief exchange, but it highlighted Sanders's desire to remain part of the work, not just oversee it. Being present, engaged, and comfortable enough within the room to mix humor with accountability has become a trademark of "Coach Prime's" coaching style.

The clip resonated not because of the number on the bar, but because it showed Sanders embedded in the process, reinforcing standards from the same space as his players. It also showed he’s physically able to take part, a remarkable contrast from where he was at the beginning of the season.

A Different Picture Than One Year Ago

The scene stands in stark contrast to the start of the 2025 season, when Sanders publicly revealed he was recovering from bladder cancer and the removal of his bladder. Throughout the season, he navigated significant physical adjustments, including the use of a porta-potty tent on the sideline during games as his body adapted post-surgery.

Those challenges were layered on top of a long medical history that includes more than a dozen surgeries over the past several years, including the amputation of two toes due to circulation issues.

Despite those obstacles, Sanders never fully stepped away from coaching. Still, the 2026 offseason marks the first time in several years that he appears fully healthy and capable of being physically involved from the outset.

That's huge within any college football program where buy-in often starts with visibility. Sanders’ willingness to train alongside his players sends a clear message that preparation isn’t optional and that the same standards apply to everyone in the building.

Setting the Tone for 2026

The weight-room moment also aligns with a broader shift in how Sanders is approaching this offseason.

Earlier this spring, he introduced a stricter internal accountability system, fining players for being late, missing obligations, or violating team rules. It's a move that mirrors professional environments and reinforces Sanders’ long-standing goal of preparing players for the realities of the NFL.

Being present in workouts reinforces that standard. It’s one thing to set expectations; it’s another to consistently model them.

For players, moments like these help bridge the gap between player and a Hall of Fame coach. Sanders’ presence in the weight room strengthens his connection to the roster while reinforcing credibility that few coaches can match. His résumé already commands respect, but his daily involvement sustains it.

As spring workouts continue, the message inside Colorado’s facility is clear: the standard is being set early, reinforced daily, and shared by everyone in the room, including "Coach Prime."