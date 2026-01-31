Every Move Deion Sanders Made To Revamp Colorado’s Coaching Staff

After a frustrating 3–9 season in 2025, it was clear that Colorado football needed a reset. Expectations were higher entering year three under Deion Sanders, but inconsistency on both sides of the ball ultimately forced changes across the coaching staff.

Colorado saw several notable departures, including offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, running backs coach Marshall Faulk, and multiple personnel staffers who moved on to expanded roles elsewhere.

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, as the Buffaloes prepare for spring ball in 2026, Sanders has assembled a revamped coaching and recruiting staff aimed at modernizing the offense, adding defensive experience, and strengthening roster management behind the scenes.

Offensive Staff Additions Bring a New Identity To Boulder

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The coaching acquisition that made the biggest splash this offseason in Boulder was the hire of Brennan Marion, who joins Colorado as offensive coordinator after spending one season as head coach at Sacramento State.

Despite the short tenure, Marion arrives in Boulder with massive momentum and national recognition as one of college football’s most intriguing and innovative offensive minds, making him a major offseason get for the Buffaloes. Marion’s hire signals a clear shift in offensive philosophy and reflects a long-term investment in identity.

Marion was also able to lure a few coaches with him to Boulder. Justin Houlihan, now the assistant quarterbacks coach, and Kyle Wagner, the assistant tight ends/fullbacks coach, both follow Marion from Sacramento State. Their presence as a trio should help speed up installation periods and ensure continuity as the offense transitions into a new system.

Colorado also added AJ Smith as a quarterbacks coach. Smith brings professional experience from the San Antonio Brahmas and will concurrently serve as offensive coordinator for the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. Because the seasons don't overlap, Smith will be able to hold both roles, giving Colorado access to a coach actively calling plays at the professional level.

At tight end, "Coach Prime" hired Josh Niblett, the former Gainesville High School head coach won 7 state championships over 22 years of coaching at the prep level. Niblett has already made an impression with CU fans online with his energy and emphasis on culture, highlighted by his viral “A better you makes a better CU” message during team introductions. His hire reflects Sanders’ continued focus on leadership and player development.

Josh Niblett is a proven winner. He will be a P4 head coach within 5 years. pic.twitter.com/8yE4yBJgN3 — Coach Vint (@coachvint) January 23, 2026

Defensive Experience and Player Development

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On the defensive side, Colorado added one of its most experienced coaches in Chris Marve, who joins the staff as linebackers coach. Marve brings 11 seasons of coaching experience, most recently serving as defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech during the 2024 season. His background adds stability and veteran leadership to a defense that struggled to find consistency in 2025.

The Buffs also hired Aaron Fletcher as the cornerbacks coach. Fletcher most recently served as assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator at Abilene Christian. His résumé includes Power Four experience at Missouri, where he helped develop future NFL defensive backs Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine. Fletcher also coached and mentored Jalen Mills at DeSoto High School in Texas before Mills became an All-American at LSU and went on to win a Super Bowl, highlighting Fletcher’s track record for developing defensive backs at multiple levels.

Behind the scenes, Colorado also continues to reshape its personnel infrastructure. Rashad Rich joins the staff as Director of Recruiting after working as an assistant recruiting coordinator at Penn State. Rich also spent five years in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a regional scout, bringing experience in high school recruiting, talent evaluation, and transfer portal strategy.

CU also hired Peter Warrick Jr. as Associate Director of Player Personnel, replacing Corey Phillips, who departed for the general manager position at Memphis. Warrick previously worked as a recruiting analyst at UCLA and brings both administrative experience and a strong football background as a former Florida State player and the son of College Football Hall of Famer Peter Warrick.

What the Changes Signal for Colorado Heading Into Spring 2026

After a frustrating 3–9 season, Colorado’s offseason moves point to a program recalibrating with intent rather than reacting out of panic. The Buffs made targeted changes that suggest a clear organizational reset built around youthful offensive innovation, veteran defensive leadership, and strengthened personnel operations.

The offensive overhaul led by the hiring of Marion signals a commitment to long-term identity and innovation over a short-term fix. On defense, the additions of Marve and Fletcher reflect an emphasis on experience, player development, and accountability. Combined with expanded support in recruiting and player personnel, CU's offseason staff changes could be exactly what Colorado needs to stabilize the program.

Now, Spring practice will offer the first real glimpse into how all of Colorado's new coaching hires fit together. If the new staff can establish cohesion, clarity, and accountability early, Colorado may be positioned to turn a difficult 2025 into a foundational step forward.