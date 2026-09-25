Colorado Releases Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Big 12 Opener

The Colorado Buffaloes have been riddled with injuries in the first three weeks of the season, and those impacts will be felt once again against the Baylor Bears. The Bears have fewer players out with injuries or battling them, which will add to their home-field advantage.

The Buffaloes will finally get some players back that they’ve been missing, though. Here’s an injury update on the Buffs ahead of their Week 4 contest.

Out:

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

Cornerback Preston Ashley

Linebacker Colby Johnson

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofu

Center Demetrius Hunter

Tight end Charlie Williams

The Buffaloes have one more player out than the Bears for this contest, as Baylor will be without three defensive players and two offensive players.

For Buffs fans, not seeing Scudero again is a blow, as he came into the season with immense hype before this injury derailed it. He was able to return and play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which gave fans optimism, but he’s been absent since.

Missing tight end Charlie Williams will be damaging as well, as he emerged as the pass-catching tight end Colorado had been looking for in the first three weeks of the season.

Doubtful:

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) rushes the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Damian Henderson II

Punter Daniel Gerlach

The Buffaloes have been without Gerlach since Week 1 when he was the placekicker against the Yellow Jackets. Kicker Elliot Arnold has taken that role over well in his absence, so this will likely not be an injury that greatly affects the Buffaloes.

However, missing Henderson would be brutal for the Buffaloes. Henderson is Colorado’s third-leading rusher through three games, and he provides a powerful presence in the backfield that forces defenses to be aware at the very least. Without him, Colorado will be forced to utilize smaller running backs, which could force it to get creative in short-yardage situations.

Questionable:

Offensive lineman Xavier Payne

Wide receiver Braedon Brenner

Payne was off to a fast start to his freshman season, as he attended coach Deion Sanders’ leadership retreat during the summer and was looking to carve out a role in his first year. While his injury likely won’t impact him long-term, this game could’ve been a great early opportunity for him to face stout competition.

Probable:

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back JaQuail Smith

Guard/defensive lineman Chauncey Gooden

Linebacker Bo LaPenna

Tackle Leon Bell

Tight end Zach Atkins

Tight end Fisher Clements

The Buffaloes would hate to lose any of these players unexpectedly before the game, as most of them are expected to have major impacts on the game.

Smith had his breakout performance against the Northwestern Wildcats despite the blowout loss. He rushed for 91 yards and averaged a whopping 11.4 yards per carry in that game.

Gooden has been a force as a two-way player anchoring both the offensive and defensive line. Sanders has praised him at length this season, and he’s expected to be vital in stopping the Bears’ pass rush this week. Bell is expected to do the same, as he had a strong Week 1 performance against the Yellow Jackets.

Having both Atkins and Clements available will be crucial with Williams confirmed to be out. If the Buffaloes lose either of them, they’ll be forced to dip into their freshman tight ends with the expectation that they can step up and perform on a stage as grand as the Big 12 opener. In a must-win game, that’s not a corner Colorado wants to back itself into.

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