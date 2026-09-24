Colorado's Most Recent Basketball Addition Facing Eligibility Dispute

The Colorado Buffaloes made a surprise addition late in the summer as coach Tad Boyle added Jacksonville State Gamecocks transfer forward Iaroslav Niagu on Aug. 24. The Buffaloes had access to a roster slot that was unknown to most, as walk-on Nick Randall’s time of enrollment gave Boyle access to an additional player.

Niagu’s eligibility was assumed valid through a separate loophole, as players from the 2022 recruiting class were granted an extra season of eligibility after a Colorado court case ruling on July 31, 2026. However, on the first day of practice, Boyle revealed that his eligibility is still highly uncertain.

Iaroslav Niagu’s uncertain eligibility

Dec 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado State Rams forward Patrick Cartier (12) passes the ball by USC Trojans forward Iaroslav Niagu (55) and USC Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Boyle is approaching Niagu’s situation with a more pessimistic mentality than anything else. He’s set the expectation that Niagu will be ineligible and communicated that clearly to him upon his signing.

“I’m not expecting anything, I’m hoping,” Boyle said. “...I told ‘Slav this, and it’s nothing personal: I don’t think fifth-year guys should play. But he was available, he was in Denver, he wanted to come, so we had a roster spot and we took him. But I told him when we signed him: for him, personally, I’d like him to be able to play. But if you ask me generally on what’s best for the game of college basketball, I think it’s time for guys to move on.”

While Boyle’s approach will ease the sting of Niagu’s ineligibility if that ends up being the final ruling, it isn’t very reassuring for fans who witnessed a concerning offseason of turnover this year.

Getting Iaroslav Niagu up to speed

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But because Niagu wasn’t with the team for summer workouts, he’s got some catching up to do. Regardless of what the outcome of his eligibility ruling is, Boyle is committed to getting him up to speed as quickly as possible.

“It’s going to be a process for him,” Boyle said. “It’s difficult for him; it’s difficult for me and our staff, just not knowing what the future holds. So we’ve been really honest, open and transparent with him in terms of what could happen and what could not happen. But it’s good to have him in practice. He’s drinking water through a fire hose and will be for a while because he wasn’t here this summer. It’s a process and that process is going to take some time.”

Iaroslav Niagu’s unique situation

Dec 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Iaroslav Niagu (55) blocks a shot by Cal State Fullerton Titans forward Vincent Lee (13) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Despite Boyle’s standpoint on fifth-year players, Niagu’s situation has him willing to make an exception.

“He’s a different situation, though. The kid is from Russia,” Boyle said. “People know what’s going on in Russia right now. So to have him on a college campus is a good thing for him; it’s a good thing for us to be able to help a kid like that out. So he’s in a little bit different of a situation, maybe, than a kid who’s not coming from a country that’s at war and sending its young kids to war.”

If Niagu is ruled ineligible, Boyle will likely keep him around as a practice player for the season. But for Buffs fans, Niagu being ruled eligible for the season could ease some of the concerns surrounding the frontcourt, which Boyle called the ‘question mark’ of the team at Wednesday’s practice.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.