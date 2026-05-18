Colorado Battling Purdue, Mississippi State for Four-Star Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted offensive tackle recruit Li’Marcus “Bug” Jones on an official visit to Boulder on May 15, according to 247Sports.

Just three days later, Jones announced the Buffaloes as one of three finalists to land his commitment. Here’s a look at Colorado’s chances of landing Jones, the competition it faces for him and how he’d fit into the Buffaloes’ offense.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Competition for Li’Marcus Jones

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In a post on X, Jones announced his final three schools are the Colorado Buffaloes, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Purdue Boilermakers.

The most intriguing of Colorado’s two opponents in this recruiting battle is the Bulldogs. Jones played his high school football in Brentwood, Tennessee, making Mississippi State the closest to home of his final three. It isn’t particularly close, either, as the Bulldogs’ campus is just 212 miles from his high school, compared to 310 miles for Purdue and 1,039 miles for Colorado, per Rivals.

Additionally, Jones announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on March 29, 2025, just five days after posting about his visit to Oxford on X. But as more offers came through the woodwork, including one from Colorado on June 12, 2025, he announced his decommitment from Ole Miss on X just four days later.

Mississippi State is a long-standing rival of Ole Miss, so there is a chance that the relationship between those two programs plays a role in his decision-making.

As for Purdue, it was the latest in Jones’s recruiting process. The Boilermakers offered Jones a scholarship on Feb. 17, 2026, less than a month after he took an unofficial visit to the school, according to 247Sports.

Colorado faces some stout competition, as the Bulldogs and Boilermakers hail from the SEC and Big Ten, respectively. Those two conferences have sent a combined 15 of 24 teams to the last two college football playoffs, whereas the Big 12 has sent just two. It now becomes the Buffs' job to advertise their program as one that can break that pattern if they want a chance to land Jones.

Offensive Tackle Li’Marcus Jones’ Recruiting Profile

NFL legend Deion Sanders tries to keep a low profile as photographers swarm his on the sideline before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

247Sports lists Jones as a four-star recruit, the No. 7 recruit from the state of Tennessee, the No. 22 offensive tackle and the No. 171 overall recruit in the class of 2027. He also stands an impressive 6-5, 300 pounds according to Rivals.

His film tells the tale of his ratings. Jones was easy to identify in each highlight, as he towered over every other player on the field in most instances. He primarily played left tackle for the Brentwood Academy Eagles, but played a variety of roles. The Eagles use a very run-heavy scheme, utilizing Jones as a pulling tackle at times. He was often the lead blocker for triple-option run sets and power runs out of 13 personnel.

He dominated edge rushers, maintaining a low center of gravity despite his height, getting underneath their pads and driving them backwards for upwards of five yards in most cases. His film displays his power and the agility to maneuver across the offensive line when needed.

How Li’Marcus Jones Would Fit into the Colorado Buffaloes’ Offense

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

One of the major benefits of the scheme Jones plays with the Eagles is how closely it resembles Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense. Although it doesn’t utilize the pass nearly as much, Jones would be comfortable in the Buffaloes’ run sets quickly upon his arrival in Boulder.

His experience as a pulling blocker will be extremely useful as well. The Buffaloes utilized Yahya Attia heavily last season across the line, using him as a pulling blocker from most spots they put him.

The Buffaloes added a number of linemen during the offseason who are capable of doing the same thing in Marion’s offense. His scheme calls for it far more frequently than Pat Shurmur’s did, and given the agility Jones possesses at his size, he could be dominant in the role. As Colorado’s current linemen make their way out, Jones could step in as a cornerstone if he commits to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

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