Three Colorado Transfers Who Fit Best in Brennan Marion's Offense

After offensive coordinator Pat Shumur bowed out, the Colorado Buffaloes did everything short of hiring his evil twin.

Coach Deion Sanders hired Brennan Marion away from the Sacramento State Hornets, where he succeeded in year one as head coach. His fast, physical "Go-Go" offense was the first of its kind and demanded buy-in, a polar shift from Shurmur's vague philosophies and scattered pro concepts.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marion went haywire in the transfer portal, hauling in talent that shaped Colorado's newfound identity. He snagged four former Sac State standouts, technical wide receivers and burly linemen who can turn the Buffs' often perishable offense into a Big 12 power.

Which transfers could capture the most Go-Go greatness?

Kam Perry, Wide Receiver

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Marion's offense may prioritize the run, that didn't stop him from adding a litany of speedsters out wide. Perry might hold the highest ceiling of all of them, dominating last fall with the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks as a route-running technician with elite downfield capabilities.

Wide receiver transfers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Danny Scudero are more accomplished, but Perry had 43 catches of his own in 2025 for 976 yards and six touchdowns. Most impressive of all were his 22.7 yards per catch, a mark that ranked third in the nation among qualified pass-catchers.

His longest grab was just 62 yards, but Perry was a chunk play machine who could run any route in the book. With cat-like quickness and squirrel-ish change of direction, even a 5-9, 168-pound frame hasn't held him back.

He started his career at Indiana but broke out as a redshirt junior last season, compiling 98 or more yards five times. Those standout games included one against a Power Four opponent to start the year, Rutgers. Perry's explosiveness should give Marion's system a go-to target out of the slot.

Damian Henderson II, Running Back

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marion brought in two running backs from last year's Sacramento State squad, a rushing attack that ranked second in the FCS. Jaquail Smith was the more consistent, youthful back, but Henderson's experience and efficiency could make him an elite Go-Goer.

He rushed for 565 yards last season over 91 carries (6.2 on average) and found the end zone five times. Over a three-game stretch in September, the 6-2, 210-pound back scored four of his five touchdowns and racked up 328 of his yards.

Henderson started his career at nearby Colorado State, where he amassed 21 carries over two seasons before breaking through under Marion's watch. He's one of the more hulking, powerful backs in Colorado's arsenal, so he should perform well in tight quarters.

Demetrius Hunter, Center

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While offensive guard Jose Soto also came from Sac State, Marion's sharpest offensive line move might've simply been the one with the most reps. Hunter hails from Houston, where he's started every one of their games over the last two seasons.

He allowed just two sacks in that timeframe and earned the nickname "Pancake" for his knockdown blocks. A rugged run blocker, Hunter has played 1,621 snaps in his career, all of which have been from a Big 12 locker room and mostly against Big 12 experience. His familiarity with the conference's blitz packages and schemes should make him an invaluable asset as both Marion and quarterback Julian Lewis adjust.