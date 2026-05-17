The Transfer Who Could Change Everything for Colorado's Rushing Attack

Heading into the 2026 season, the Colorado Buffaloes will look to do a better job of establishing a physical rush attack and winning on the line of scrimmage.

Throughout the transport portal, Colorado coach Deion Sanders made an effort to improve Colorado’s backfield, specifically, which seems to have paid off with the transfer portal addition of Alabama's Richard Young.

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Running Back Richard Young’s College Experience

As a running back, Young has shown the ability to be productive and effective when he has been given the opportunities, but with Alabama, Young’s opportunities were limited.

In Young‘s career with the Crimson Tide, he totaled 59 carries for 234 yards and five touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry. In the plane for Alabama in a conference like the SEC in Alabama, consistently getting on the field as the lead back is very difficult to do, which seems to be a reason why Young opted to enter the transfer portal and go to Colorado.

Standing at 5-11 and 210 pounds, Young has the frame, strength, and physicality to be a great downhill back for the Buffaloes. Being able to run the ball in short-yardage situations is critical, and with the addition of Young, it seems that Colorado may have a great opportunity to do that.

Add to what Young could provide to Colorado in the short-yard situations, his ability to help Colorado run. The ball could be even more important with the struggles the Buffaloes had in 2025.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Inconsistent 2025 Run Game

Last season, Colorado struggled to lose the ball on offense, and a major reason for that was the inability to establish the run on a normal basis. In the 2025 season, the Buffaloes averaged 125.58 rush yards per game, which ranked 104th in the country.

With these struggles, Colorado constantly put their quarterbacks in positions that were not conducive to success. Based on the lack of a reliable run game, the offense was very often in obvious passing situations, which put heavy pressure on the quarterbacks as well as the offensive line to hold up against some of the elite Big 12 pass rush units.

If Colorado wants to be able to have a more consistent offense, having players who can be relied upon to run the ball is critical. Heading into the 2026 season, it seems that Young could be one of the players that Colorado relies on, and he could find a great role in the Buffaloes’ new offense.

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Running Back Richard Young's Fit In The Go-Go

Due to the inconsistencies of Colorado’s offense in 2025, Coach Prime opted to go in a new direction for offensive coordinator, which resulted in bringing in Brennan Marion. As an offensive play-caller, Marion has experienced success, almost everywhere he has gone, and definitely has the opportunity to help Colorado become a much more balanced offense.

At his past stops, Marion has become known for trying to get the ball in space to his playmakers in order to take advantage of their speed, but also wanting to establish a physical run game that opposing defenses must prepare for and meet the physicality of.

With that in mind, it seems that Young could find a seamless fit in this offense. Based on the speed all across the field, Young could have the opportunity to face lighter boxes because defenses have to adjust to the threat of Colorado’s passing game. With those lighter boxes, Young could lean on his strength and power to generate consistent success on the ground for Colorado.

If the Buffaloes can spread the field out and allow Young to find success on the ground consistently, Colorado’s offense should be a much-improved unit and put less pressure on redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who is expected to enter his first year as the starter.

While Young was not the feature back in his time at Alabama, throughout the spring, he showed that he could find a crucial role for himself with his ability to create extra yards after contact and take advantage of what seems to be a much-improved Colorado offensive line with the holes that they create for him.

As the Buffaloes head into 2026, this is a great opportunity for Young to show why he can be a feature back and help Colorado to have one of the more balanced offenses in the Big 12, which should allow the Buffaloes to compete near the top of the conference.

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