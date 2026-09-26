Five Most Important Players for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Baylor Bears

As the Colorado Buffaloes travel to Waco, Texas, to face the Baylor Bears, they’ll be seeking a rebound from one of the worst losses of the Coach Prime Era. The Buffaloes were demolished 41-7 at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 3, raising questions about how legitimate the hype surrounding them was after the first two weeks.

The Buffaloes’ matchup with Baylor will be the true test of who this team is, as Baylor is a solid opponent but far from the best Colorado will face this season. In a must-win game to prove its legitimacy, these five Colorado players will need to step up in Week 4.

1. Quarterback Julian Lewis

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis is coming off of his career-worst performance against the Wildcats, as he was the main reason the offense struggled in that game. His two interceptions were killers, and his 19-for-29 passing night wasn’t stellar either.

He’s struggled in both of Colorado’s games against Power Four opponents and the offense has been behind the eight-ball all game as a result. Then, the defense has been forced to spend extended periods of time on the field and become worn down over time. This was seen against Northwestern, as it possessed the ball for 36:53 of that game compared to Colorado’s 23:07.

All of this is to say that Lewis will be without poor weather conditions to deal with and he should be in the full swing of this offense. But if he isn’t able to perform in those circumstances, the Buffs could see their season derailed with another brutal loss.

2. Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the leader of Colorado’s pass rush, Lester needs to get after DJ Lagway in this game. Lagway is not 100 percent coming in, as a nagging ankle injury has kept him out the last two weeks, and he likely hasn’t fully recovered from it.

Lester needs to set the tone, as defensive coordinator Chris Marve is more than likely going to be blitzing Lagway heavily due to his injury concerns. If Lester can motivate the rest of the pass rush by having a similar game to his breakout Week 1 performance, he could go a long way in deciding it.

3. Edge rusher Toby Anene

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But for Lester to have the performance he needs to, Anene will also have to be at the top of his game. The pressure he applied to the quarterback in Week 1 was what forced the offensive line away from doubling Lester, hence allowing him his three-sack night.

Anene will need to apply that same pressure against the Bears, and even if it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, he’ll have a tremendous impact on this game.

4. Cornerback Boo Carter

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite leading the team in missed tackles, Carter has been the one good thing about this Buffs team in coverage thus far. Colorado’s secondary has struggled mightily this season, allowing 242.7 passing yards per game, the fourth-most in the Big 12.

Carter has thrived in any coverage the Buffaloes place him in, though. Colorado’s coaching staff has routinely switched him on to receivers who are finding success, and he has been the one defensive back able to slow them down.

That was the case against the Weber State Wildcats, as slot receiver Noah Kjar was dicing the Buffaloes up for the majority of the game. That was until the Buffs switched Carter to slot, and he finally slowed him down.

5. Cornerback Cree Thomas

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffaloes will need more than one player in their secondary to step up, and Thomas has to be that other man. He has struggled in coverage this season, as quarterbacks have targeted him heavily through three games.

Thomas can’t afford to be a liability in Colorado’s secondary, as a Baylor offense that averages the most passing yards per game in the Big 12 (306.3) will be happy to expose him in this game.

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