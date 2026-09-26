Minnesota vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

The Washington Huskies host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten matchup to close out Saturday’s slate.

This will be the first real test for Washington, who were favored by at least three touchdowns in their first three games, but failed to cover against any of Washington State (-23.5), Utah State (-28.5), or Eastern Washington (-42.5).

The Golden Gophers are going on the road for the first time this season. They’ve covered twice as big favorites, but lost by 25 as +1.5 underdogs to Mississippi State in between.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two schools.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 matchup.

Minnesota vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Minnesota +10 (-115)

Washington -10 (-105)

Moneyline

Minnesota: +310

Washington: -395

Total

45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Minnesota vs. Washington How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Husky Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Minnesota record: 2-1

Washington record: 3-0

Minnesota vs. Washington Key Players to Watch

Demond Williams Jr., Quarterback, Washington Huskies

The Huskies weren’t sure they’d have their quarterback back this season after Demond Williams Jr. announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in the offseason. Ultimately, though, the two sides came to an agreement after two days and the gunslinger is back for another year.

Williams Jr. put on a show last week, completing 27 of 33 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He also ran seven times for 33 yards on the day.

Williams Jr. will look to build on last week’s showing on Saturday night against a much tougher defense.

Minnesota vs. Washington Prediction and Pick

Washington hasn’t necessarily looked like an undefeated team so far this season.

Sure, last week’s win was comfortable against an FCS squad, but that doesn’t erase the close call against Utah State before that. The Huskies won by just two points despite being favored by four touchdowns, and they let Washington State back into the game in their season opener.

Minnesota has looked a bit better, covering rather easily in its two wins as big favorites, but the Golden Gophers have yet to go on the road this season.

Still, I think Minnesota can keep this within single digits on Saturday night in Washington.

Pick: Minnesota +10 (-115)

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