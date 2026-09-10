Lamont Lester Jr.'s Colorado Impact Highlighted by Prestigious Honor
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes just watched an award-winning performance from edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr.
That's because his three-sack evening against Georgia Tech earned him a prestigious honor, announced on Sept. 9.
What Award Lamont Lester Jr. Earned
The former Monmouth University pass rusher got recognized for his dominance against the ACC power Yellow Jackets. By winning the Walter Camp's National Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Lester, again, hit the hat trick of sacks on new Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Yet the 6-2, 230-pounder's breakout evening became a new career-high mark for him.
Lester spearheaded a brand new pass rush with coach Deion Sanders now leaning into new defensive coordinator Chris Marve to run the attack. But Lester's outing hit some new notable marks for Colorado on the defensive side that wasn't seen last season.
Impact of Lamont Lester Jr. Presence on Colorado Greatly Felt
Colorado hit some notable defensive marks thanks to the impact of Lester. Yet he even surpassed a previous 2025 mark.
The Buffaloes' best pass rushers last season were Keaten Wade and Arden Walker, who delivered only 2.5 sacks. Lester immediately scaled that mark in the first game of the 2026 season.
But his speed added other new wrinkles for this Marve-led Colorado defense. Marve plugged him at various techniques on the line of scrimmage.
Marve trusted Lester to play at the Wide-9 spot, allowing him to attack from a different angle. That type of technique for defensive ends are normally reserved for the quickest defensive linemen along the line, allowing them to have an unimpeded path to the quarterback and forcing a kick-step out of the tackle.
Marve, though, brilliantly got Lester to line up in the Wide-9 with the blocking back aligned on the opposite side of the edge rusher. He made sure Lester only needed the left tackle to beat in order to get his hands on Mendoza.
The former Virginia Tech assistant Marve even allowed Lester to cut inside the tackle's shoulder instead of relying solely on letting him seal off the edge. Lester's first-step explosion proved to become stress worthy for Georgia Tech's blindside protection.
Lester already looks like the fastest defensive lineman on the field for the 2026 Buffaloes. Sanders and his coaching staff clearly saw a cat-quick, high-motor defender instead of zeroing in on the type of competition Lester faced at Monmouth, which plays at the FCS level. Colorado fans will especially love Lester's humbleness after the game.
Lamont Lester Believes Colorado can Become Better
Lester shared these words that fuel the belief that the Georgia Tech performance was only a small sample.
"I feel like the edge room is really elite and if we can keep getting better, than we can be a really elite group down the stretch," Lester told reporters on Sept. 8.
Now he'll face FCS competition again, but only this time against Weber State in the home opener at Folsom Field. Colorado had sold approximately 42,500 tickets four days before the Sept. 12 showdown. Now this game will feature the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, who has a vision of improving his totals as the year goes on.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna