Three Matchups That Will Decide Colorado Buffaloes vs. Baylor Bears

Roster movement rose as a major storyline for the Colorado Buffaloes leading into the Baylor game.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes moved away from three players following the 41-7 loss to Northwestern. Sanders called it conduct detrimental to the team, but added he gave those unnamed players multiple chances and decided to put his foot down.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Yet now one must wonder if the sudden brief roster movement will dictate some of the matchups against the Bears on Sept. 26. For what it's worth, Colorado still needs to lean into these elements to pull off the upset down in Waco. Regardless of whoever stayed on the 2026 roster.

Here are the matchups that will decide Colorado's matchup in the Big 12 Conference opener.

DJ Lagway vs. Colorado Pass Rush

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during warmups before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signs point to the prized Florida quarterback transfer Lagway playing, since he's listed as probable.

Backup quarterback Nate Bennett went 2-0 in his absence, but faced non-Power Four teams in Prairie View A&M and Louisiana Tech. Baylor needs its best players on the field for the Big 12 and that includes Lagway.

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in action against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means Colorado must reignite its pass rush following the week three abomination in Evanston, Illinois. While Lagway is dangerous with arm and legs, he tends to become erratic and develop sloppy feet when pressured.

Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. certainly must come alive like he did in the opener against Georgia Tech. This contest becomes perfect for him to prove that the former FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) star is built for the Big 12. Same with fellow past FCS star edge rusher Toby Anene, who's only produced one sack in three games.

But defensive coordinator Chris Marve can put together his most aggressive pass rushing plan yet now that CU has entered conference play, and are facing an NFL caliber passer.

Colorado Ground Game vs. Baylor Run Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has already seen three rushers surpass 100 yards through the first three games. Plus enters the Baylor contest ranked 50th nationally in the ground attack, already jumping 54 spots from last season.

Running back Micah Welch has proven to fit the "Go-Go" offense in bringing his contact balance and power to the field. Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II has proven to become a strong secondary inside option to Welch. Fellow ex-Hornet JaQuail Smith is the lightning back who's second on the team in rushing.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the injury bug has arrived to CU here. Smith is banged up but will play. However, Henderson is listed as doubtful, which puts a big damper on Colorado's growing physical element if he can't go.

This could mean more snaps for Alabama transfer Richard Young, but he's delivered a slow start to his Buffaloes career. Colorado, meanwhile, faces the nation's 40th-ranked run defense in coach Dave Aranda's scheme. Baylor is allowing 101.7 yards per game ground wise so far.

Julian Lewis vs. Baylor Pass Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week four presents a strong opportunity for Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis to redeem himself. Plus also show he's capable of shredding a Power Four defense.

Lewis' best game so far was against an FCS challenger in Weber State. He's struggled against Georgia Tech and Northwestern, the latter contest witnessing two interceptions.

He's facing a pass defense ranked 52nd overall but allowing only 185.3 yards through the air. Lewis must get into a comfortable flow out of the gate, then maintain his composure if Baylor tightens things up. But Lewis's play, plus his leadership ability, becomes widely scrutinized for this game.

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