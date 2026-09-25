Potential Injury Inactives for Colorado Against Baylor

The Colorado Buffaloes are dealin with their fair share of injuries before facing the Baylor Bears in week 4, but the biggest blow to Colorado's season so far has been the availability, or lack thereof, of wide receiver Danny Scudero.

Scudero is out for the Buffs against Baylor, but which Colorado players listed on the injury report might see their status move before kickoff?

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Questions

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running backs Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith are both injured, but leading rusher Micah Welch as well as running back DeKalon Taylor are both available for Colorado. If both Smith and Henderson are unavailable, then the Buffaloes may be a bit thin in the backfield. Smith has already made one move up the injury report from questionable to probable, so the Buffaloes running back is seemingly trending in the right direction.

If Smith is upgraded again, however, Colorado will be unlikely to rush Henderson back to the field.

The offensive line is another position to watch with linemen Leon Bell and Chauncey Gooden both listed as probable as of Thursday. Meanwhile, freshman offensive lineman Xavier Payne is questionable, leaving some question marks in the Buffaloes' offensive line rotation against Baylor.

The respective statuses of Bell and Gooden are unclear, and either one of their absences could have a major impact on Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis as he continues to develop.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is lifted by offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) after Lewis' touchdown run during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffaloes receivers Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr. have emerged as the primary pass catchers for JuJu Lewis in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's system, but the injury to tight end Zach Atkins is also worth monitoring.

Atkins' veteran presence as a blocker assists the offense, but he has yet to get going as a receiving target. Through three games, the tight end has caught three passes for 28 yards.

If weapons like Atkins and Henderson, alongside Scudero, are in fact sidelined against Baylor, will one of Colorado's pass catchers step up as a third option next to Williams and Moore? Buffs receivers Quentin Gibson and Kam Perry could be in line for more targets against Baylor, depending on who suits up for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and company.

Additionally, "Coach Prime" alluded to a few players being kicked off of the team during the week. No roster changes have been announced, but the Buffaloes could confirm those changes before taking on Baylor on Saturday.

Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes onto Folsom Field before their 2025 game against Georgia Tech. Sanders is adjusting Colorado’s practice and sleep schedule before this year’s night-game rematch in Atlanta. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report

Colorado and Baylor both released injury reports on Thursday, with updated versions set to come out on Friday as well as two hours before kickoff on Saturday. For now, these are the current Buffaloes with injury questions heading into week 4:

Out



Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Preston Ashley, cornerback

Colby Johnson, linebacker

Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman

Demetrius Hunter, offensive lineman

Charlie Williams, tight end

Doubtful



Damian Henderson II, running back

Daniel Gerlach, punter

Questionable



Xavier Payne, offensive lineman

Braedon Brenner, wide receiver

Probable



JaQuail Smith, running back

Chauncey Gooden, offensive lineman

Bo LaPenna, linebacker

Leon Bell, offensive lineman

Zach Atkins, tight end

Fisher Clements, tight end

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