Big 12 Coach’s Comments on Deion Sanders, Colorado Has Fans Talking

The most aggressive Big 12 team on the 2027 recruiting trail seems to reside in Boulder. The Colorado Buffaloes went from three verbal commits before May 16 to landing six total newcomers as of Sunday.

Even a rival coach within the conference revealed his praise of coach Deion Sanders and Colorado's renewed energy.

Big 12 Coach Praises Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado added two more talents Sunday ahead of Memorial Day 2026: Four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones of Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, then unranked cornerback Prince Washington from Lamar High in Houston.

One anonymous Big 12 coach told J.D. Pickell of On3/Rivals that he's impressed by Colorado and outlined why.

"They're interesting. You got a young, hungry OC [offensive coordinator Brennan Marion] who has head coach experience. I love the DC [defensive coordinator] hire [Chris Marve]. I really like the skill players they have. It's going to depend on whether they can protect the passer and how good Julian Lewis will be," Pickell revealed.

Pickell made this revelation amid Colorado putting together its 2027 class. Now those words from the rival coach arise during a period when the Buffaloes are climbing up the recruiting boards.

Colorado Buffaloes Rearranging Recruiting Rankings

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado drew out skeptics regarding the state of the current recruiting class back on April 15. Many analysts called out Sanders for having just a trio of commitments before the NCAA Spring Evaluation period arrived in May.

Times have changed vastly in the Rocky Mountains. Especially in the team recruiting rankings side of things.

Colorado shot up to No. 40 now per the On3/Rivals rankings, handing them an 85.920 score. The outlet now ranks CU ahead of Big 12 rivals Kansas, Houston, Kansas State, Baylor and West Virginia within the top 50. They also rank ahead of eight other teams in the conference. Only Texas Tech at No. 2 overall and Arizona State at No. 38 have a higher ranking than Colorado among the Big 12 as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, 247Sports has Colorado moving up. The national outlet once listed CU between No. 70 and 75. Now the Buffaloes jumped to No. 42 overall. 247Sports lists Colorado sixth among conference recruiting rankings.

Still, Sanders and his assistants have placed Colorado in a stronger spot recruiting-wise. Plus, could deliver one more impactful move soon.

Colorado Buffaloes Linked to Four-Star Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado doesn't appear to be done adding to its current class during the holiday weekend.

Four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who was once committed to South Carolina, makes his collegiate choice on Monday, on Memorial Day. The talent from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, listed a final four consisting of Illinois, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Colorado.

However, Kelly-Murray is starting to trend toward choosing Colorado per multiple reports. He'd hand four-star quarterback Andre Adams a significant new weapon if he chooses the Buffaloes.

Furthermore, Kelly-Murray would become the first 2027 wide receiver pledge for new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, whose area of expertise is wideout play from previous stops at Pittsburgh, Texas, UNLV and Sacramento State in his one season as a head coach during 2025. A Kelly-Murray commitment hands Colorado and Sanders their seventh newcomer in just one week.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.