Colorado Recruiting Push Beats Out Big 12 Rival for Texas Cornerback

The Colorado Buffaloes pulled out their second Memorial Day weekend recruiting victory Sunday for the 2027 class.

First, four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones chose the Buffaloes over Purdue and Mississippi State at an announcement ceremony. Now, Colorado has beat out Big 12 rival Houston for underrated cornerback and Texas prospect Prince Washington, who announced via social media his commitment. He officially becomes the sixth different verbal commitment for Colorado in a span of one week.

Prince Washington Chooses Colorado Over Houston, Others

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones' commitment came with CU and coach Deion Sanders beating out a Big Ten and SEC representative for the blindside protector's services.

Washington's Colorado decision gets the Buffaloes to beat out one local option for the currently unranked talent from Lamar High in Houston. Cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher helps complete this recruitment, even firing off the smoke signal that Colorado just landed a recruit.

Colorado beat more than just the 10-3 Cougars here. Memphis out of the AAC was in the final running too. Fellow AAC school and in-state option, North Texas also offered Washington. Even the reigning conference champs and 2025 College Football Playoff representative Tulane offered.

The Buffaloes weren't the only Rocky Mountain representative chasing down Washington with their four-year level opportunity. Colorado State, which will now play in the Pac-12 this fall, was another offer on the table for Washington.

Colorado Buffaloes Entered Prince Washington's Picture in May

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) pursues Colorado State Rams running back Justin Marshall (29) at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Colorado entered Washington's recruitment picture late, but once again won in the end.

The Buffaloes formally extended their offer to him on May 14. Fletcher rose as the main guy who ran point on his recruitment. Colorado became offer No. 10 for the 6-1,185-pound cornerback.

Fletcher clearly took a liking to Washington's smarts on the field. Washington delivered a knack for identifying screen passes before the play developed, and disrupted the pass in destructive fashion.

Colorado gains a patient cornerback who plays without panic. He stays calm when hovering over a wide receiver of even if he's trailing behind. Washington then times his jumps when breaking up the pass or going for the aerial takeaway.

Fletcher, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve and Sanders himself are placing a major emphasis on building up the defensive backend with their 2027 recruiting moves. Washington is officially the fourth different addition to the Buffaloes' secondary for this class. But becomes the first hailing from Texas.

Recap of Colorado Buffaloes' Impressive Recruiting Blitz

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones and Washington surface as pre-Memorial Day presents in Boulder.

Colorado launched its May recruiting blitz on Monday. Three-star linebacker from Pell City, Alabama and one-time Crimson Tide commit Ba'Roc Willis started the movement, choosing Colorado to kick off the week.

Four-star safety from Pittsburgh Gabe Jenkins followed Willis on Tuesday morning in a big move for Colorado. Three-star cornerback Will Rasmussen from Orem, Utah followed Jenkins in adding to the Buffs' secondary the same day.

Even junior college defensive tackle transfer Malachi Brown from Monterey Peninsula College adds to Colorado's new player count. Except Brown will arrive as a 2026 addition and become eligible to play this fall.

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