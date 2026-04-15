Questions Raised About Colorado's Future Under Deion Sanders

Heading into year four, the Colorado Buffaloes and Coach Deion Sanders are hoping the 2026 season is their best yet. However, there is still a lot of doubt in the media that they can compete.

The Narrative Surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Recently, on the SpeakEasy Podcast hosted by Emmanuel Acho, Lesean "Shady" McCoy, and Kieran Hickey-Semple, the group did not have positive things to say about where Colorado is headed.

“I don’t know if they have the talent. They not spending money either, though. Physically, they can’t compete with the top teams in college football. It’s also tough when you don’t recruit high school. It’s tough to preach about Deion‘s job security if it continues like this," the SpeakEasy Podcast crew said.

"They don’t look up to par, they’re not recruiting at the high school level, and they’re going to lose a lot more games. In college, a head coach is only as good as his staff. And I think where Deion probably needs to be, not even held most accountable, but just be questioned. Hey Deion, check this blind spot. Who are the hires,” they continued.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The criticism that Colorado receives from the media is nothing new for the Buffaloes, but it does give them a chance to respond to that negative attention with a great performance on the field in the fall.

The statement that Colorado cannot physically compete with the top teams in college football is interesting, considering the fact that they beat a ranked Iowa State team last season and showed the potential they have.

The issue with the Buffaloes has not been their ability to compete with the top-tier teams. It has been having the focus to do that consistently. Coach Sanders has had success, which included a 9-4 season in 2024, and needs to find a way to repeat that success on a consistent basis.

With last season going the way it did, Coach Prime decided to make some changes that should help Colorado trend in a much better direction than years past.

Changes at Colorado

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The issue with the criticism of coach Sanders is the fact that Colorado has made changes this offseason, but the fall is where the success of those changes is determined. Trying to determine a team’s success in the spring is often not indicative of what they will accomplish in the fall.

On the coaching front, Coach Prime has made adjustments that have the opportunity to lead the Buffaloes to much better success next season. For the offensive coordinator position, Sanders brought in Brennan Marion, and on the defensive side, he elevated Chris Marve to the defensive coordinator role.

Marion has found consistent success with his offensive approaches with stops at Sacramento State and UNLV, in addition to helping in the development of receivers at Texas, with Xavier Worthy, and Pitt with Jordan Addison.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Marve has also experienced success with his time as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. With his defense at Virginia Tech, Marve was known for his versatility in his fronts with an added emphasis on speed, physicality, and violence across the board.

Marve’s scheme may be something many are unsure of, but his desire to set the culture on the defensive side of the ball is incredible, and with lots of new transfer additions at all three levels, Marve has an opportunity to significantly grow the defense and improve them from what they displayed in 2025.

On the roster, the Buffaloes have also added a lot more talent and size across the board, with a priority to recruit experience and production to help improve the roster. Some of the key additions from the transfer portal include wide receiver Danny Scudero, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, defensive tackle Ezra Christensen, linebacker Gideon Lampron, cornerback Justin Eaglin, and safety Randon Fontenette.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

This team seems to be much more talented and has the potential to be significantly more productive than it has been in years past. Now Colorado just has to go prove that on the field when the season starts.

Coach Sanders and the Buffaloes have consistently been doubted, and with another negative comment from the media, it is up to Colorado to prove the doubters wrong.

This year’s Buffaloes have the opportunity to have a winning season, but also make the ultimate turnaround and win the Big 12 to show why they are one of the top teams in college football next season.

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