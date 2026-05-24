Colorado Continues Red-Hot Recruiting Run With Blue Chip Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes have cranked up a new recruiting heater. This time turning up the heat during Memorial Day weekend by adding four-star offensive tackle prospect Li'Marcus Jones. The Brentwood Academy of Tennessee talent chose the Buffaloes over Mississippi State and Purdue in announcing his decision Sunday afternoon.

He trended toward Colorado following his May 16 recruiting visit and now adds to coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff's red-hot recruiting streak.

Li'Marcus Jones Rises as Newest 4-Star Colorado Buffaloes Commit

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones adds to a growing list of blue chip prospects heading to Boulder for the Class of 2027.

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams launched the movement on April 14. Adams is one other Volunteer State talent out of Antioch High. He even attempted to coax Jones to commit back on May 18 in responding to the tackle's "Where's Home?" tweet.

But Colorado didn't stop at adding Adams. Former Alabama linebacker commit and three-star Ba'Roc Willis committed two days after his May 16 trip. Then the Buffaloes shook up the recruiting world by winning over four-star Pittsburgh safety Gabe Jenkins. Saturday saw Colorado land prized junior college transfer from Monterey Peninsula College Malachi Brown.

With the Jones decision, Colorado pulls in its third four-star recruit for this cycle alone. Sanders and his coaching staff are now halfway toward matching their highest total of four-star pickups set in 2025. Quarterback Julian Lewis represented the headliner from that class.

Jones, though, adds an immediate need in pulling back the layers on this impactful addition.

New Colorado Buffaloes Tackle Built to Protect Immediately

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones already brings an imposing frame that makes him look like a small forward in basketball. He's freakishly athletic like one too, making him perfect for blindside protection duties.

He previously starred for Callaway High in Jackson, Mississippi. Jones fires off from his stance like a post player going for the rebound or layup. Except Jones is the one who disrupts the other side of the trenches on the football field. He brings a destructive drive block that clears lots of running space for his running backs. His run blocking already should make him a favorite for incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's new "Go-Go" offense that calls for a mix of run and pass blocking.

Defensive tackles aren't the only ones getting obliterated in his wake. Jones can engage then destroy multiple other targets in the zone blocking side of things. He's eliminated linebackers and safeties in bouncer-like fashion whenever his team runs the ball.

Again, his lateral quickness mirrors a post presence in the paint. Jones' feet moves at a rapid speed and seals off rushers immediately. He tends to get off balance, though, with how fast he moves in going against speed rushers and then resorts to power over technique to win that battle. He'll need to play with more control at Colorado. School legend and offensive line coach Andre Gurode can help him greatly there.

Who Could Follow Li'Marcus Jones at Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado isn't appearing to be cooling off yet on this scorching hot recruiting streak.

The Buffaloes are in the final four for four-star wide receiver and former South Carolina commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who announces his decision Monday.

Jones could have future trench competition too at Colorado practices. Four-star defensive tackle from Palm Beach, Florida Tyler Alexander is another who visited the Buffaloes during the same weekend and has teased his CU interest through his social media pages.

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