The Colorado Buffaloes changed the outlook of their season by upsetting the No. 14 Houston Cougars on Friday. With two games remaining on the schedule, bowl eligibility is certainly back on the table, and the Buffs must win both contests for that distinction.

But looking ahead to those games, Colorado still has a slew of concerns to address in order to go bowling. Here’s a look at those concerns, determining which ones are real and which are being blown out of proportion.

Real: The interior defensive line

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are going to have some concerns to address regarding their interior defensive line in these final two games. Both the Cincinnati Bearcats and the UCF Knights have established rushing attacks, and although Colorado has been able to rely on its linebackers to slow down the run to this point in the season, it’ll need its defensive tackles in these games.

One challenge the Buffaloes will face in meeting that goal is the injury to Dylan Manuel. He exited Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury, and although coach Deion Sanders didn’t offer more insight into his status after the game, Colorado likely receive updates throughout the week.

If he is unable to play this week, look for the Buffaloes to lean on Tyler Moore and Samu Taumanupepe, though there’s no telling how well they’ll do for a sustained period in his place.

Overreaction: Deion Sanders needs a bowl win to keep his job

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a question that has followed Colorado coach Deion Sanders around for the latter half of this season: "What have you done for me lately?" That question still persists for many Buffs fans when it comes to Sanders, and although it has a positive answer right now, that can drastically change with one loss.

Many Buffs fans and college football fans alike won’t be content with Sanders’ work this season unless Colorado wins a bowl game for the first time in 22 years. While that only requires him to win three more games, that’s also the maximum number of games possible for the rest of CU’s season. Colorado must win out before winning the bowl game to achieve that expectation, but there’s a good chance Sanders only has to win out in the regular season to keep his job.

If he takes the Buffaloes bowling after the start to the season that they had, in the interest of recruiting and a reignited spark in fanfare, Sanders may have bought himself another season.

Real: Can the Colorado Buffaloes build on a win?

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes still have one major thing to prove if they hope to make a bowl game, though. They have to prove that they have what it takes to carry momentum over from a win and turn it into another. Colorado hasn’t won back-to-back games since Weeks 1 and 2, but they hardly needed momentum to defeat the Weber State Wildcats.

Colorado then failed to capitalize on a win over the Kansas State Wildcats by losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona, the following week.

Now, after the biggest win of its season, Colorado needs to prove that it can carry the momentum into the next game or face the collapse of its bowl-game hopes with another week still to play.

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