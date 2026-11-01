Penalties Loom in Colorado's Victory Over Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes came away with a thrilling 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field.

Throughout the matchup, several officiating decisions impacted the result of the game. From penalties to touchdown reviews, the officials played a noticeable role in the afternoon’s biggest moments. Colorado appeared to have control of the game at different points, but Kansas State continued to battle back and eventually forced overtime with a touchdown in the last few seconds.

The Buffaloes picked up the win, but a few penalties proved frustrating for the Colorado offense.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ineligible Receiver Downfield Penalty Followed By a Sack

One of the more frustrating sequences for Colorado came late in the second quarter. The Buffaloes were attempting to put together another scoring drive when officials called an ineligible receiver downfield penalty on offensive lineman Sean Kinney. It wiped out the previous play and moving Colorado backward.

The timing made the penalty even more costly. On the very next play, Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson was sacked, putting the Buffaloes in an even more difficult situation. Colorado eventually had to punt. The drive came to an end with a sting because it had an opportunity to produce points prior to halftime.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Ernest Campbell (4) and head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State Touchdown Following Review

In the third quarter Kansas State, wide receiver Linkon Cure caught a touchdown pass providing momentum for the Wildcats. The initial ruling was reviewed in order to determine whether or not Cure had broken the plane of the plane of the goal line. After a more thorough look, the touchdown ruling was upheld.

With 2:14 remaining in the third quarter, the 33-yard scoring play tied the game at 14-14. Cure’s touchdown was important for Kansas State as the team was trying to stay within striking distance following the Buffaloes’ taking the lead earlier in the quarter.

An Invalid Signal Call Changed Field Position and the Clock

An unusual sequence involved an invalid signal by a Colorado player who was caught raising his hand above his shoulders. Officials ruled the signal invalid, and the ball ended up being placed at the four-yard line. The game clock was adjusted as well to 2:15 following the ruling.

The decision was significant because it affected both Colorado’s field position and the amount of time remaining. With the game entering its most important stretch, even a small change in field position or clock management could have had a major impact on how the final possessions unfolded.

Kansas State's Late Touchdown Was Confirmed With Two Seconds Remaining

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats tight end Garrett Oakley (86) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Josh Manning (5) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most dramatic review and turn of the game came in the final seconds of regulation. Kansas State was trying to keep the game alive and put together a late scoring drive to get another opportunity. The Wildcats appeared to reach the end zone, but officials reviewed the play prior to confirming the touchdown.

After further review, the touchdown ruling was upheld and two seconds were placed back on the game clock. The score allowed Kansas State to tie the game 24-24 and send the matchup into overtime.

This call set up the an even more dramatic finish at Folsom Field as the Colorado Buffaloes proved themselves and critics in the most important last seconds of overtime.

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