Biggest Questions Colorado Buffaloes Football Still Face Before Week 1

Fall camp is over, the depth chart is taking shape, and the Colorado Buffaloes are headed to Atlanta for Thursday night’s opener against Georgia Tech.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought in 66 new players and changed both coordinators. With Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis preparing to lead a new offense under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the first real answers will come at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Five questions matter the most.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis handle a homecoming?

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis has already proven he can handle a road start. At West Virginia last November, he completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start. Only Koy Detmer has thrown for more yards in a first start by a true freshman at Colorado.

A week later, Arizona State held Lewis to 161 yards, so there is still plenty he has to prove. He did finish the season without throwing an interception in 94 attempts.

For Lewis, who grew up just about an hour from Atlanta, Thursday should tell us more. Georgia Tech reportedly checked on a possible homecoming in January. Now Lewis gets to return to Georgia as Colorado’s starting quarterback and show how ready he really is.

Who wins Brannan Marion’s lead back job?

Colorado averaged 125.6 rushing yards per game in 2025 and has not produced a 100-yard rusher since former Colorado running back Alex Fontenot reached 108 at USC on Nov. 11, 2022. Colorado running back Micha Welch led the team last season with 384 yards.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado running back Damian Henderson II followed Marion from Sacramento State to Boulder and looked like a front-runner in spring. Colorado running back DeKalon Taylor is healthy again after an injury derailed in 2025 season. As it currently stands, Marion can use several backs, but the big elephant in the room is that someone has to step up and become the man Colorado trusts when it needs a tough yard.

Can Colorado center Demetrius Hunter steady a rebuilt offensive line?

Colorado brought in eight transfer offensive linemen and could start at least four new faces up front. Center Demetrius Hunter, a Houston transfer with 24 career starts, is the most obvious experienced voice in the group.

Left tackle Bo Hughley, a Georgia transfer, takes over the spot former Colorado left tackle Jordan Seaton left when he moved to LSU. Colorado guard Jayvon McFadden came from Ohio State, while Colorado guard Chauncey Gooden returns after earning first-team work. In this situation, talent is never an issue; now the group has to play like a unit.

Does Colorado receiver Danny Scudero become Julian Lewis’ No. 1 target?

Danny Scudero led the FBS with 1,297 receiving yards at San Jose State last season. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Former Colorado receivers Omarion Miller and Dre’lon Miller left in the portal, opening the top of the depth chart. Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero arrived from San Jose State after leading the FBS with 1,297 receiving yards and earning second-team Associated Press All-America honors.

Scudero missed much of camp with a foot injury but returned to practice Aug. 26 in a non-contact jersey. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams, a Tulsa transfer, caught 37 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns last season, giving Lewis a familiar option while Scudero works back to full speed.

How much of Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense will Colorado show?

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has been installing the Go-Go since he arrived in Boulder, giving Georgia Tech its first live look Thursday. The system leans on unusual formations, misdirection, and a quarterback who can factor into the run game.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado assistant linebackers coach Andre’ Hart has seen the offense from the other side every day and called some of its looks “really funky.” Georgia Tech has old Marion film, but no Colorado game tape showing exactly how Lewis and this roster fit the system.

Sander was asked Monday about opening against Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, who is also breaking in a quarterback, and did not pretend to have it all figured out either.

“I admire and respect their head coach so darn much. It is unbelievable, I really do,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a good task. They’re coming in with a quarterback that’s uncertain as well, so all the way across the board it’s a good matchup.”

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