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Colorado Buffaloes Draw Attention With Preseason Ranking Climb

The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t been receiving as much national attention heading into the 2026 season as other programs, but a recent ranking just made a statement for Deion Sanders’ team.
Erin Mulligan|
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes have received mixed evaluations throughout the offseason and training camp, but there is at least some positive momentum in this recent ranking. Colorado moved up in USA TODAY’s Sports Preseason Power Rankings but still sits as the lowest-ranked Big 12 program six spots behind Iowa.

The placement may reflect the uncertainty surrounding the team as they came off of a 3-9 season last year but it can also be viewed as a great step forward to getting back to where they were in 2024.

Colorado Buffaloes Football Deion Sanders DeAndre Moore Danny Scudero Kam Perry Santana Hopper Toby Anene Rankings
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Has Reason for Optimism

Despite a low national ranking, there are plenty of legitimate reasons to believe Colorado can be better in 2026.

The biggest reason is the expected development of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. The former highly regarded recruit saw limited action as a freshman when he completed 52 of 94 passes for 589 yards and four touchdowns. He is now entering the season with an opportunity to become the leader of the offense under the Buffaloes’ new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Marion’s arrival alone could be one of the most important changes for Colorado and one of the reasons they can make such a positive transformation. Just as coaches were added, so were plenty of players through Deion Sanders’ use of the transfer portal. Key additions included wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry. Scudero, in particular, gives Lewis an experienced target after producing 1,297 receiving yards at San José State last season.

Colorado Buffaloes Football Deion Sanders DeAndre Moore Danny Scudero Kam Perry Santana Hopper Toby Anene Rankings
Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Moore, he’ll be bringing his experience as a reliable target at Texas where he closed out his season with 77 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Perry is coming off of his last season with Miami University where he racked up 43 receptions for 976 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Colorado has also made an effort to address its offensive and defensive lines. The Buffaloes brought in multiple offensive linemen with much starting experience. On the defensive line, the most notable additions were former Tulane lineman Santana Hopper and former North Dakota State lineman Toby Anene.

The proper utilization of this new talent can lead to the team outperforming its preseason expectations.

Colorado’s Schedule Leaves Little Room for Error

Colorado Buffaloes Football Deion Sanders DeAndre Moore Danny Scudero Kam Perry Santana Hopper Toby Anene Rankings
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado opens the season on the road against Georgia Tech before they travel to face Northwestern. The Buffaloes will then have some difficult conference matchups against Texas Tech, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston and Cincinnati.

This means that Colorado will have very few opportunities to simply ease into the season. The Buffaloes need Lewis to quickly develop, the offensive line to find chemistry and the defense to grow significantly in terms of reliability.

The national perception also will not change just because Colorado moved up a few spots in a preseason ranking. At the end of the day, the Buffaloes just need consistent wins.

Colorado Buffaloes Football Deion Sanders DeAndre Moore Danny Scudero Kam Perry Santana Hopper Toby Anene Rankings
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA TODAY’S ranking is ultimately a preseason projection but it illustrates the challenge facing Coach Prime in his fourth year. Colorado has already shown that it can dramatically exceed expectations the way they did in 2024.

Moving up the rankings is a positive first step. Just like any other program in college football, no one will know if the teams will meet the expectations set for them. This very ranking can be seen as a positive step forward in changing the national conversation before the games truly begin.

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Published
Erin Mulligan
ERIN MULLIGAN

Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.

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