Colorado Buffaloes Draw Attention With Preseason Ranking Climb

The Colorado Buffaloes have received mixed evaluations throughout the offseason and training camp, but there is at least some positive momentum in this recent ranking. Colorado moved up in USA TODAY’s Sports Preseason Power Rankings but still sits as the lowest-ranked Big 12 program six spots behind Iowa.

The placement may reflect the uncertainty surrounding the team as they came off of a 3-9 season last year but it can also be viewed as a great step forward to getting back to where they were in 2024.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Has Reason for Optimism

Despite a low national ranking, there are plenty of legitimate reasons to believe Colorado can be better in 2026.

The biggest reason is the expected development of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. The former highly regarded recruit saw limited action as a freshman when he completed 52 of 94 passes for 589 yards and four touchdowns. He is now entering the season with an opportunity to become the leader of the offense under the Buffaloes’ new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Marion’s arrival alone could be one of the most important changes for Colorado and one of the reasons they can make such a positive transformation. Just as coaches were added, so were plenty of players through Deion Sanders’ use of the transfer portal. Key additions included wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry. Scudero, in particular, gives Lewis an experienced target after producing 1,297 receiving yards at San José State last season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Moore, he’ll be bringing his experience as a reliable target at Texas where he closed out his season with 77 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Perry is coming off of his last season with Miami University where he racked up 43 receptions for 976 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Colorado has also made an effort to address its offensive and defensive lines. The Buffaloes brought in multiple offensive linemen with much starting experience. On the defensive line, the most notable additions were former Tulane lineman Santana Hopper and former North Dakota State lineman Toby Anene.

The proper utilization of this new talent can lead to the team outperforming its preseason expectations.

Colorado’s Schedule Leaves Little Room for Error

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado opens the season on the road against Georgia Tech before they travel to face Northwestern. The Buffaloes will then have some difficult conference matchups against Texas Tech, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston and Cincinnati.

This means that Colorado will have very few opportunities to simply ease into the season. The Buffaloes need Lewis to quickly develop, the offensive line to find chemistry and the defense to grow significantly in terms of reliability.

The national perception also will not change just because Colorado moved up a few spots in a preseason ranking. At the end of the day, the Buffaloes just need consistent wins.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA TODAY’S ranking is ultimately a preseason projection but it illustrates the challenge facing Coach Prime in his fourth year. Colorado has already shown that it can dramatically exceed expectations the way they did in 2024.

Moving up the rankings is a positive first step. Just like any other program in college football, no one will know if the teams will meet the expectations set for them. This very ranking can be seen as a positive step forward in changing the national conversation before the games truly begin.

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