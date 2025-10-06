Buffs Beat

Colorado's Biggest Winners, Losers From Costly Collapse Against TCU Horned Frogs

The Colorado Buffaloes’ latest loss to the TCU Horned Frogs dropped the Buffs deeper into Big 12 trouble and raised new questions about their direction under Deion Sanders. Here are some of the biggest winners and losers from Colorado's loss on Saturday night.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes were in position to steal a much-needed road win on Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas, against the TCU Horned Frogs. They jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter, leaning on a powerful run game, and keeping TCU’s high-powered offense off the field.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown as TCU
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) defends during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

But just like against Georgia Tech and BYU, that lead didn’t last.

Turnovers, missed opportunities, and self-inflicted mistakes flipped the game, and Colorado once again walked off the field with a disappointing loss that knocked them out of the Big 12 race. It also puts them at risk of missing a bowl game altogether if they can't win four out of their final six games.

Here’s a look at the biggest winners and losers from the Buffs’ 35-21 loss in Fort Worth.

Winner: Offensive Line and Running Backs

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) carries the ball as. TCU Horned Frogs
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) carries the ball as. TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) defends during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If there was one bright spot for Colorado, it was the continued emergence of the offensive line and backfield.

Behind what may have been their best run blocking of the season, the Buffs were able to control the tempo for much of the first half. Despite the injuries to the backfield, running backs Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch provided a steady punch on the ground, while the offensive line consistently opened lanes, allowing Colorado to find a rhythm and sustain drives.

The ground game also helped chew up the clock, keeping TCU’s explosive offense off the field. Even when the passing attack faltered, the run game gave Colorado a chance to hang around.

That kind of balance has been missing in past seasons, but this performance further cemented the line and backs as one of, if not the most reliable units on the team.

Losers: Kaidon Salter and the Wide Receivers

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) breaks up the pass to Colorado Buffaloes wide rec
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) breaks up the pass to Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Kaidon Salter’s night began poorly, to say the least. While he had a couple of good tosses, he never entirely seemed to find a rhythm passing inside or outside of the pocket, throwing three interceptions in the first half, each one swinging momentum further toward TCU.

All three picks came on throws targeting Omarion Miller, who otherwise had a strong game with six receptions for 89 yards. But the turnovers severely limited the wide receivers’ ability to showcase their talent.

Sincere Brown, who’s been one of the team’s biggest sparks this season, finished with just one catch for 17 yards. Freshman wideout Quentin Gibson had a few moments, but the receiving corps as a whole was largely quiet. When Salter is sharp, Colorado’s wideouts can be dynamic, but his inconsistency — particularly outside of structure — has held the group back.

Against TCU, the passing game wasn’t just ineffective; it directly contributed to Colorado’s collapse.

Loser: Deion Sanders

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hug following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Before the season, Deion Sanders told reporters this year’s roster was better than last year’s. But just six games into the season, that statement hasn’t held up.

Without quarterback Shedeur Sanders behind center to bail them out of tough spots, the Buffs have struggled to win close, winnable games. The small mistakes that could be masked last season by Shedeur and Travis Hunter have repeatedly resurfaced at the worst possible times.

The clearest example against TCU came late in the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 21-21. Colorado’s defense had just forced a punt, giving the offense a chance to drive for a late lead. Instead, a costly special teams error flipped the game.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Chase Curtis (81) reacts after recovering a fumble by the Col
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Chase Curtis (81) reacts after recovering a fumble by the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Returner Quentin Gibson failed to vocally clear his teammates from the punt, resulting in a fumble that TCU recovered deep in Colorado territory. The Horned Frogs capitalized with a quick touchdown, taking control for good.

“That’s just a freshman mistake,” Sanders said after the game. “We've got to do a better job of teaching that, and what he needs to do in that situation.”

It was a small but decisive moment that reflected a broader theme of Sanders’ third season: Colorado isn’t executing in critical spots, and those failures are stacking up.

For all the talent on the roster, the Buffs are now 2-4 and winless in Big 12 play. With their margin for error shrinking by the week, the Buffs will now move on to host the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field and hope to regain some confidence at home with a season turnaround win.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

