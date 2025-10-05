Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU
Like many of his teammates, quarterback Kaidon Salter is looking for answers midway through the Colorado Buffaloes' disappointing start to the season.
The senior Salter hit a new low on Saturday, throwing three interceptions before halftime in a 35-21 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. With six regular season games remaining, coach Deion Sanders may be forced into another difficult change at quarterback if Salter's struggles continue.
Colorado fell to 2-4 (0-3 Big 12 Conference) wih the loss. Up next, the Buffs will return home to face the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 2-1 Big 12), who were upset by the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.
Here's what Salter said after Colorado's third loss to begin Big 12 play:
Accountability For Mistakes
“I threw three dumb picks... bad decisions by me," Salter said, per DNVR's Scott Procter. “I didn’t execute, and I have to do better.”
Salter also credited Colorado's defense, which held TCU to under 100 rushing yards.
“Defense played their butts off," Salter said, per Procter. "I gotta do better, I gotta make quicker decisions.”
Nod To Micah Welch
"Micah (Welch) got him some good runs," Salter said, per BuffsTV. "We just got to continue with what works."
Welch totaled 40 rushing yards on the night and fellow running back Dallan Hayden had 61.
Reacting To TCU's Defense
"They wasn't really crashing the (defensive) ends like that, so I had to be smart this week with handing the ball off," Salter said. "They was playing their defensive ends wide because, of course, last week they seen me pulling the ball all week. That's just a good job on their defensive coordinator, and that's that."
Need To Stay Together
"We all got to stick together," Salter said. "We're in college, we're with each other every day. We just got to stay locked in, continue to trust each other, continue to hold each other accountable, and that's that. It starts at practice, like I said. It starts with us getting up at six in the morning, going to meetings, just staying together. We gotta stay together. That's one big thing that you have to do when you're having a season like we're having so far."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Has Surprising Quarterback Ranking
MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Why Colorado Buffaloes Haven't Shifted To Zone Defense
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room
MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
Recapping Kaidon Salter's Performance At TCU
After throwing an interception on his first pass of the game, Salter settled in with back-to-back touchdown drives, giving the Buffs an early 14-0 lead. Things went south from there, however, as Salter was picked off twice more to end the first half.
Salter took better care of the ball in the second half, but only managed to get seven points on the board courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Omarion Miller. On the night, Salter completed 18 of his 29 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.