Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate
The Colorado Buffaloes entered Saturday’s matchup against TCU with optimism that quarterback Kaidon Salter could lead them to another upset on the road and give the Buffs life in the Big 12. However, the Buffaloes lost to TCU 35-21 and fell to 2-4 on the season.
By halftime, that hope had been tested by a shaky performance that reopened one of the biggest debates surrounding the Buffs this season.
Is Salter a quarterback truly built for the rigors of Power Four football?
"Big Al" Weighs In
Earlier this week, Super Bowl Champion defensive end Alfred Williams, part of Colorado's 1990 National Championship team, made his stance clear.
“Kaidon Salter is not a prime-time player at the quarterback position at the Division 1 Power Four level of competition,” Williams told Guerrilla Sports this week. “He's just not right now. He'll give you some good plays, but when the game is on the line, we've seen it now multiple times, he does not make the big play when he needs to make the big play, and that is a character trait of quarterbacks, either you can or you can't.”
Through two quarters against the Horned Frogs, Salter’s performance gave ammunition to critics like Williams — but the full picture is more complicated than the stat line suggests.
Early Promise, Familiar Mistakes
The game began with promise for Colorado, but Salter’s first throw of the day, a pass intended for Omarion Miller was intercepted by Jamel Johnson. It was a tough start for the senior passer, who in his first two seasons didn't throw a pick.
TCU failed to capitalize, missing a field goal, and Salter rebounded by executing the offense within structure. On a predetermined rollout, he found Terrel Timmons Jr. for a nice 28-yard completion, a reminder that when the reads are clean and the protection holds, he can be effective in the passing game.
Coach Deion Sanders praised the team’s focus after the first quarter.
“We came to play today,” Sanders said on the broadcast. “I love the practices all week, the walkthroughs that we had, even here. The guys came to play today, and I'm proud of them.”
A 14-0 Lead Evaporates
Colorado's offensive line dominated early, allowing the Buffs to dictate tempo and keep TCU’s high-powered offense off the field.
In the second quarter, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur relied on a formula that combined a physical run game with controlled passing. Salter hit Omarion Miller on a short touchdown and followed it up on the next drive with a 10-yard keeper for another score, putting Colorado up 14-0 with 6:32 left in the half.
But with less than two minutes left before halftime, the cracks showed again. Salter threw his second interception of the game, once again targeting Miller. TCU quickly converted the short field into a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7.
Then, after a stalled CU drive, the Horned Frogs would take over and quickly drive down the field to tie the game 14-14. For the second straight week, Colorado squandered a two-touchdown lead before halftime.
Salter then drove Colorado down to the Horned Frogs' two-yard line, but forced a pass to Miller at the goal line that was tipped and picked — his third interception of the half.
Salter’s Ceiling and Colorado’s Reality
The three interceptions overshadowed Salter’s early success and the offensive line’s strong first half. Through five games, Salter has shown flashes of why he was so dynamic at Liberty: athleticism, arm strength, and an ability to extend plays.
But outside of structure, the numbers tell a different story — Salter has completed just 24 percent of his passes on the move, and his decision-making under pressure has repeatedly hurt Colorado in key moments.
Yet despite the mistakes, there’s little question he remains Colorado’s best option at quarterback. Ryan Staub and Julian "JuJu" Lewis haven’t shown the same dynamism needed to keep defenses honest. Salter, while inconsistent, gives the Buffs a chance in every game he starts, even if he hasn’t replicated Shedeur Sanders’ poise and accuracy.