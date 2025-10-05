What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs
Halfway down, the Colorado Buffaloes are the epitome of inconsistency.
Miscues permeated another blown 14-0 lead en route to a frustrating 35-21 loss in Fort Worth to the TCU Horned Frogs. Quarterback Kaidon Salter threw three first-half interceptions, defenders once again left meat on the bone and an unfortunate special teams deflection turned the fourth quarter's tide.
Colorado's Big 12 hopes all but died Saturday night, and its bowl game dreams are fading fast. Coach Deion Sanders spoke for many fans after the game.
Deion Sanders' Opening Statement:
"Truly disappointing. Not a loss for words by any means. Just addressed the team at the conclusion of the game in the locker room and challenged them on that moment. It's one thing to lose, then it's another thing to feel like you beat yourselves," said Sanders.
"We were beaten in Houston. These other games, we had opportunity, ample opportunity to win the games. And for some strange reasons, we're not preparing these young men and equipping them enough to get over that hump, because we get to the same situational football every week, whereas we could go win it, but we could do what we've been consistently doing."
"And the thing that I told our team is '[If] we keep doing the same old thing we've always done, we're gonna get the same old things that we've always gotten.' And they're not happy by any means about that. The coaching staff, and I'm challenging them right now to figure this thing out, and let's prayerfully understand that we are so much better in the second halves than what we're showing."
On What's Needed To Turn Season Around:
"It's leadership that's needed, that's warranted, not only in the locker room, but on the practice field, that translates to the games, and that's the search for that leadership. Specialists, right now, are those guys. Because those are the most consistent men that we have right now, and they've been doing a phenomenal job."
On If Coaching Needs Improvement:
"I'm not targeting my coaching staff. We need to see more out of me as well, accountability, preparation for those moments. I keep saying that, and you guys keep seeing [that] we get to those moments, and we seem like we faint instead of overcoming that type of adversity," said Sanders.
On What Makes This Loss More Frustrating:
"It's frustrating because I'm seeing what you see. I felt like, and this is no disrespect to TCU, because they're well-coached, they did a wonderful job, quarterback made plays. I feel like we were the better team. Felt like that last week, week before, but yet we're still in this situation."
MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Has Surprising Quarterback Ranking
MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Why Colorado Buffaloes Haven't Shifted To Zone Defense
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room
On What He Wants To See Going Forward:
"Their mentality and attitude. But the thing about it, [is] if I'm tolerating it, that means I'm a part of it. I got to do a better job of just putting a stop to it when I see it."
On The Mentality He's Working For:
"Killer. [The] want to show up and show out and step up in that moment, when it's one on one, it's me against you. I'm winning that moment when it's third and seven, third and 12, and we have the ball. We got to win that moment. The lineman got to block, the guys got to run great routes. We got to throw the darn ball where it needs to be, those moments.
"The punts, the returns, all those moments. I tell them every week, you're going to have a moment to change the outcome of this game, and you've got to maximize your moments. That's the way you elevate to the next level. That's the way you go pro. That's the way you become that person that you desire to be. It's maximizing those moments, and we're not."
On His Hurt Foot, Causing Him To Sit While Coaching Periodically:
"I think I got more blood clots. It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy. I got the doctor's appointment [on] Monday to see what time it is. That's what's going on. I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing."