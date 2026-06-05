How Colorado Can Boost Cornerback Jah Jah Boyd's NFL Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes’ second-to-last addition in the 2026 transfer portal was former Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd. After spending last season with the Hoosiers and their national championship run, he turned his attention to Boulder with hopes of growing as an NFL prospect.

Boyd knows what it’s like to be a part of a winning program, and he can help the Buffaloes model that in the coming season. Boyd’s experience and proven talent should carve out his path to the 2027 NFL Draft.

How Jah Jah Boyd can boost NFL Draft stock with Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) celebrates with defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16), defensive back Ryland Gandy (10) and linebacker Jeff Utzinger (34) after intercepting a pass thrown by Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Boyd’s two years of experience under coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers hold incredible value. Most college football players never have the advantage of learning from a National Championship-winning head coach, much less contributing to a National Championship season. But that experience is something Boyd can wear on his sleeve.

Although Boyd had to leave Indiana prior to the National Championship game due to the awkward timing of the transfer portal window, he was there for all 15 of its other wins in 2025.

Boyd can now use that experience in a winning culture to benefit both his NFL Draft stock and the Buffaloes as a whole. Boyd understands the culture it takes to pull a team to a National Championship, and he can ensure that Colorado maintains that throughout the season.

NFL teams often give players chances based on leadership traits, even if they don’t necessarily have the on-field production to back it up. While Boyd has looked promising on the field, his leadership could be a fallback plan for his draft stock at a minimum

How Chris Marve can help build Jah Jah Boyd’s NFL Draft stock

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While the argument can be made that leaving a team that just won a National Championship is never a good idea, Boyd is entering a system that should be highly beneficial to him.

Colorado’s defense is under new leadership, as linebackers coach Chris Marve took over as defensive coordinator during the offseason. Since then, he’s received high praise from his fellow coaches as well as his players.

As for Boyd, he hopes to be the latest in a quickly growing list of NFL prospects produced by Marve-led secondaries. As a former SEC standout, Marve understands what it takes to perform at the highest level of college football. 2026 first-round NFL Draft pick Mansoor Delane have certainly benefited from his development.

Important games on the Colorado Buffaloes’ schedule

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As Colorado progresses through the gauntlet of its Big 12 schedule, there are two key games that could do wonders for Boyd’s draft stock.

First, the Buffaloes travel to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Oct. 24. The Cowboys are led by new head coach Eric Morris, transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker and transfer wide receiver Wyatt Young, who all led one of college football’s most successful offenses with the North Texas Mean Green in 2025.

The Cowboys’ passing game will be a major factor in the game’s result. If Boyd puts together a good performance in Stillwater, it may be the game to put him on the map.

Then, the Buffaloes travel to Tempe, Arizona, to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 7. The Sun Devils’ offense is led by star receiver Omarion Miller, who played for the Buffaloes in 2025. After leading Colorado in receiving yards last season, Miller entered the portal as a four-star transfer prospect per 247Sports. Depending on Boyd’s standing in the Buffs’ defensive back room, he may be given the opportunity to lock down their former star receiver.

Doing so would greatly energize his team and prove to NFL front offices that he can hang with the best the Big 12 has to offer.

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