Colorado Targeting Indiana Transfer Jah Jah Boyd In Late Portal Push

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has had its ups and downs, but the roster is starting to take shape as Deion Sanders reshapes the program. The team lost more than half of last year’s roster and expects around 35 new additions for next season.

That level of turnover has forced the staff to stay aggressive in the transfer portal, even late in the window. With Saturday’s deadline approaching, the Buffaloes are still searching for pieces that can add depth and competition.

One of those targets is Indiana Hoosiers cornerback Jah Jah Boyd, who is expected to visit Boulder as a potential late addition to the secondary.

The former Hoosier adjusted his visit schedule and moved on from a planned stop at Middle Tennessee, according to reports from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. The change opened the door for Colorado to get him on campus before the portal closes.

Boyd saw limited action in a deep Indiana secondary but made the most of it. In five games last season, he recorded eight tackles and a forced fumble, making him a low-risk, high-upside addition for Colorado’s developing defense.

If Boyd can translate his flashes into consistent play, he could provide an immediate boost to a Buffaloes secondary that’s still finding its footing. With the transfer portal closing soon, adding a player like him could be exactly the spark Colorado needs heading into next season.

Deion Sanders Acts Fast to Strengthen Colorado’s Defensive Backfield

Sanders and his staff had a lot of work this offseason to rebuild the Buffaloes’ secondary, and they acted quickly to address the team’s biggest defensive needs. Colorado’s defense struggled last season, but there’s reason to believe the back end could be much stronger moving forward.

Key moves included adding safeties Boo Carter and Randon Fontenette, along with cornerbacks Cree Thomas and Justin Eaglin.

The Buffaloes are also expected to add Indiana transfer Jah Jah Boyd to the mix. All of these players, aside from Fontenette, still have multiple years of eligibility, giving Colorado both experience and long-term depth.

If the new pieces click quickly, Colorado could see a dramatic improvement in pass defense.

The secondary could become a more consistent and reliable presence on the field. With a mix of experienced transfers and young talent, Sanders has put together a group that has the potential to be one of the team’s most impactful units in the seasons ahead.

How Jah Jah Boyd Could Boost Colorado’s Secondary

Boyd was a three-star recruit out of Roman Catholic High School in Pennsylvania and saw limited action as a true freshman with the Hoosiers. Despite his limited experience, he remains raw with plenty of untapped potential.

With Sanders and his staff loading up the secondary, there’s a lot of youth on Colorado’s side, and Boyd could step in immediately as the nickel corner next season.

With Cree Thomas and Justin Eaglin projected as the outside cornerbacks, Boyd could provide depth and fill the nickel in certain packages. His speed and playmaking ability could allow him to make an immediate impact in key situations.

If he develops quickly, Boyd could bring a spark and added versatility to a young Buffaloes secondary. His addition gives Sanders more options in the nickel and the chance to build a defensive unit that could grow into one of the team’s most reliable strengths.