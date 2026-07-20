Colorado Buffaloes quarterbacks coach A.J. Smith is spearheading the utilization of cutting-edge technology to train Buffaloes quarterbacks, using virtual reality (VR) to try and simulate experience, according to The Denver Post.

The VR program is intended to benefit the quarterbacks by allowing them to get additional mental reps without physical hits.

How Virtual Reality Can Accelerate a Quarterback’s Development

Quarterbacks coach A.J. Smith is bringing in some custom virtual-reality software to help develop Colorado’s quarterbacks. The main reason and benefit behind the use of the VR is to allow the players to go through coverage looks, play calls, and route concepts all through a first-person view.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will specifically come in handy for Colorado’s group of quarterbacks due to the new offense they’re going to be dealing with. With the addition of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, comes his fast-paced Go-Go offense. VR has the potential to retain the plays better and quicker. While the players will be going over everything physically in practice, the VR will benefit them mentally as the gain visual repetitions.

The VR will help them recognize blitzes and go through progressions. This technology will most definitely compliment film study as well as traditional practice.

What This Means for Julian Lewis and Colorado’s Future

Colorado Buffaloes redshirt quarterback Julian Lewis came to Boulder as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Learning the playbook for any coach as any position, can be intimidating therefore using VR could help with that.

The technology can provide speed for the growth rate when it comes to the development of quarterbacks. It will give all of them more opportunities to absorb plays and become more comfortable reading defenses.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to who will be the Buffaloes starting quarterback, nothing has been confirmed yet. No matter who starts, the virtual reality should help each player develop.

All across the sports world, advancements in technology are taking leagues by storm. Baseball has been using analytics for years now and continues to do so. Golf is entering a new age tracking swing speed, the movement of the golfer’s body, and the speed and distance of balls.

Now with the Buffaloes using VR, we’ll watch the impact of the technology on the progress of Colorado’s quarterbacks.

The Buffaloes have a talented quarterback room and talent will always be a part of the makeup of a good quarterback. Now, we’ll be able to see how a players’ work ethic, talent, athleticism, and advanced technology will mesh into positive production on the field.

Oculus Quest headset from Facebook is first virtual reality device to be wireless. Cost: $399 Peter Pham 082 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While people may roll their eyes at the thought of using new technology, it will be combined with traditional coaching and play. If it ends up not being what every player prefers, it will still be another tool for them to use and gain from.

Only time can tell as to how beneficial VR will be for the game of football but the Buffaloes will be at the forefront of its trial. Coach Smith used similar technology during his time in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks, per The Denver Post.

In Colorado, with the aid of the new technology, he could turn film study into faster reads with improved quarterback performance. Will it translate to wins on the field?

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