Everything Deion Sanders Said Before Colorado Buffaloes Upcoming Season

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took to the podium at CU fall sports media day to preview the upcoming season. He defined what success would look like for the Buffs in the 2026 season, and it starts off the field.

He also gave deep looks into what players like Boo Carter, Gideon ESPN Lampron and Cree Thomas bring to the team, while praising what his coaching staff has brought to the table. Here's a look at everything Sanders said in his fall sports media day press conference.

Everything Deion Sanders said:

Opening Statement:

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You had a chance to meet Fernando. I'm sure he was charismatic and charming as always he is. I'm sorry, I'm a little tired. We already got our workout in, and I'm already walking two miles a day. I'll get it together in a second. The soccer team- I love our soccer staff. Those are my guys,” Sanders said.

“They started the season off the right way, the win over Colorado State on Wednesday. They were picked second in the Big 12. I should have said second; they picked favorably in the Big 12 and will be back Sunday against Army at [Prentup] field,” Sanders said.

“The volleyball team is another group that I'm excited about tremendously this year. I don't care about how they’re picked, but they should have a great season… The cross country team has, according to what I'm hearing, a chance to be really special this year. So I'm praying for them as well,” Sanders said.

What defines success this season

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“First of all, that these kids graduate tremendously. We don't have any guys tapping out at the end, which means leaving us with Fs and flunking out, just quitting because they're not going pro, and they're mad and they're upset, so they're not gonna do the schoolwork,” Sanders said.

“Getting to the next level, what I mean by that is a six-figure career after football, and football is not that destination. And for the rest of the guys that are good enough to make it to the next level, they not only make it, but they last five to 10 years, enough time that they can really get it together in life. No incidents or accidents as we endured a year ago, not even a year ago, not even a year yet. God bless Dom [Ponder]’s parents,” Sanders said.

“They checked in yesterday, and it always makes me smile when [his mom] texts and we go back and forth. It was their baby girl’s first day of school, and she wore some black Air Force Ones, so I commented on that, but she's fly as can be. So I'm happy to have that type of relationship, but we don't want another incident like that,” Sanders said.

“Then we want to win. We want to win profoundly,” Sanders said.

How Deion Sanders supports Colorado Buffaloes women's sports

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Jr. Payne watches the run of play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“First of all, we eat together. We're in the same facility often, so I kind of get to know the girls. I love the tennis team too. I forgot to mention them. I think I have some really good friends on the tennis team. We bring them up to the office, and they get to go through the shades and find out what shades they like. They’re kind of my testers to let me know what's popular and what's good because kids will give it to you honestly,” Sanders said.

“But I wish we could get involved more. I think what we should do, and I'm announcing this for the cafeteria. We need to put the games, like when one another plays, obviously when we play. But I'd like to know the game days because the coaches have to tell me when the girls play. I wish we could just put it somewhere everybody could see it so we could support one another. I think that's vital that we support,” Sanders said.

“We're supporting one another, and they're really good. The ladies and teams are good,” Sanders said.

Creating a culture of support

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, a lot of these young men haven’t been fathered. So, as coaches, we play multiple roles. We're not just the coaches to them. Some look at us as father figures, although we're not trying to be; we're old-school type coaches, and we just try to set the right example. Not only on the field but off the field, we care about them in a multitude of ways. It's not just about their production, but their productivity on the field,” Sanders said.

“We want them to graduate and want them to go on to win and be extremely successful in life,” Sanders said.

On the ‘Five-in-Five’ rule

“I like it, but you got to really think about that in recruiting that, because you don't want to run guys off. You don't want to just look at them and say, ‘Okay, I'm not going to pick you up next year,’ or whatever. And that's not right. But it's not right for them to jump in the portal either. So who's right and who's wrong? So you really got to think about that because of the management and the years of the roster,” Sanders said.

Brennan Marion and Chris Marve’s impacts

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I love it. I love Brennan [Marion] and [Chris] Marve. You got to understand the personalities that they have complement me tremendously. I don't have to do all the yelling, all the holding people accountable-they're at it. And one thing about these young men is, these coaches know how to develop relationships with them,” Sanders said.

“So the relationship is not just towards me. So when they choose to play here, they're not just choosing to play for me. They choose to play for these two tremendous coordinators and this group of coaches that is phenomenal,” Sanders said.

“I love what [Marion] brings to the table. We drove back together from…Colorado Springs, and we had a wonderful time just conversating. We shared a lot of things, but I love him to life, man. He's really, really good at what he does,” Sanders said.

Bringing back players from the 2022 class

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos kicker Alejandro Mata (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“We've talked about all those guys…If they can help us, we certainly want them, Buck [Buchanan] as well. Don't forget Buck. I mean, Buck kicks the durn ball out of the end zone every durn time, and I think he will be the first guy we’re looking to affirm. But we're praying that those votes, or whatever it is in front of the judges, they go straight, especially with Ezra [Christensen] and a couple others,” Sanders said.

“But it would be kind. It would be kind to have those young men included in what we're trying to accomplish this year,” Sanders said.

Colorado Buffaloes players learning from NFL Legends this offseason

Aug 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quater at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t think they're helping coach; I think they're speaking life into them, and they're giving them the guidelines and the navigational system of success. These guys are extremely successful, and these guys that are looking up to them and out for them, they want to attain that success that those young men have attained already,” Sanders said.

“So that's where we are. I think it's always wonderful to have successful people speak into you, persons that want to follow those things' path. That gives them an easy navigation system,” Sanders said.

The identity of the Colorado Buffaloes

“We’re smart, tough, fast, and disciplined with character. I mean, that's all we want. It's not too much other than what we desired. I mean, we've been wearing these bands. We've been saying this since we arrived. But some teams are better than others. Some staffs are better than others, and this seems as though they have it all together,” Sanders said.

“These kids are smart. They're tough. They're really fast offensively and defensively, and they're disciplined. They're extremely disciplined,” Sanders said.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coach Marve is unbelievable, man. He's intense. Like you guys didn't see it coming, but we did. So all y'all panicked for a minute, not understanding that we had Marve on the staff because we knew something was going to go down. You know, it's kind of like an insulation that we had,” Sanders said.

“He is not only a prepared gentleman; he's a gentleman that's wise. He’s a demonstrated type of coach. He's not going to just sit back and tell you. He can show you how to do it as well. But he's always dotting his i's and crossing his t's, and he hears me. That's very important,” Sanders said.

FCS and Group of Six tranfers stepping up as leaders

“We didn't just attack the FCS. We attacked guys that we felt like loved the game of football, and they just weren't here to collect a check. Those are the type of guys we went after…They were leaders before they came; it just magnified once they got here, and I understood that they could still be that same person in a different location. And I'm proud of them. We got a multitude of them I’m really proud of,” Sanders said.

What position group needs to step up

“Special teams, specialists. Mata was automatic. We got inside the 50, Mata was automatic. We're looking for that. Mate is going to be Mate. We know that, but the execution from the snap, the hold, and the kick-Mate is going to hold, so we got that. But the snap and the kick, don't underestimate that. That's very important. That wins and loses games, and those two gentlemen are new to being in-game. So that's very vital,” Sanders said.

“Got a couple positions that I can't wait till tomorrow to see them scrimmage, when we go ahead in this game-back situation. We apply pressure. It's going to be fun,” Sanders said.

What sets his coaching staff apart

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Not only experience, but understanding the group of young men that we have. We're not just speaking to the football guy. We're speaking to the young man that has maybe just broken up with his girlfriend, that is mismanaging his money, who wants to be that guy, but doesn't understand the work ethic that comes along with being that guy. They understand how to communicate with the young men that we have,” Sanders said.

“We don't have a lot of problematic men, and when we start to have anyone problematic, they're going to see me, and we're going to have a tremendous relationship, and we're going to get this together, or we're going to get them up out of here. So, but these men on the staff, they get it, and they love this game. They love our kids, young men. And Boulder has been a blessing to them. They love the city,” Sanders said.

Overview of the trenches and secondary

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“My man Samu [Taumanupepe], who has really turned it on, he's really making his presence felt. We have some guys that we knew were going to do what they're doing right now. We had kind of expected it, but you know the surprise guy is probably Samu…Offensively, tackles are doing a really good job. The guards are physical as ever,” Sanders said.

“Chauncey Gooden thought that I told him a couple days ago that if he practiced his butt off I was going to eliminate conditioning for him, and that wasn't the deal. And he was killing people in practice. And then when he found out that wasn't the deal, he was really hurt. I ran with him. I ran with him that day to comfort him a little bit. But Chauncey's killing people,” Sanders said.

“I think we have eight guys to nine guys that could possibly start on the offensive line. I think we have that much depth. Those guys on the edge, they're rushing. They're going to get home, and they've got two cornerbacks; I think they're pros. Our two safeties, I think they're pros. The secondary is really good to me. It's really good.”

“Linebackers, I can't say enough about them. They're extraordinary. They're probably the best position group on this team,” Sanders said.

Potentially pushing the NCAA to allow scrimmages in August

“That's not my choice. If the NCAA would allow anything, I think they're allowing spring. They're not allowing fall. They're allowing FCS schools to participate against one another in the spring. I don't believe it's the fall. So when you find out, please let me know,” Sanders said.

“…You got to understand there's a cost to that as well. I mean, if you go right down the street to Air Force or Colorado State, it's not costly, but you got to understand what's going on. I don't want to just go and do a one-off. If we're going to practice, I want to do it for at least three days. Then we have a game, so to speak. But I would love to do it for at least three days. I wish it was my choice,” Sanders said.

Coaching in the modern era of college football

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's different, but you got to be a little flexible with the times. You can't just be old school because sometimes you turn into an old fool. You really got to understand these young men and the climate of today's game with the rules, with the recruiting, with the NIL, and so forth. And I think we kind of did that from day one,” Sanders said.

“You guys didn't understand the approach and attempts, but everybody's doing it now. And what we were doing when we came from Jackson, we did it in Jackson. So I'm praying that it ceases a bit. You know, I would love them to stop their multiple transfers. I think that would really secure a lot and help a lot for the finances if you stop allowing people to transfer several times. One is sufficient, but if you add to two, that’s enough,” Sanders said.

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Cree is really good. To me, Creed is professional. Very professional. Watching a ton of film, attention to detail. Wants to make every play, which is not a bad thing. Will come to have a conversation about what just happened or what is going to happen,” Sanders said.

“And he’s a football player like he little banged up, and I want to give him a day off so he could heal. He's like, "No, coach, I got work. Like that's the kind of guy he is. I love the way he was raised. I love his mannerisms,” Sanders said.

“He's an A-plus kid. He really is a great human being,” Sanders said.

Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron

“Gideon has exceeded expectations. Gideon is not just a dog; he's a bona fide leader. He's a playmaker. He's a guy that loves to practice, loves the game, shows affection to his teammates and gets them up and gets them going and pats them on the back. He's not selfish, very unselfish, but he loves football, and I love that about him,” Sanders said.

“He loves football. All three of those, you know, those older linebackers are phenomenal. They're unbelievable. They really are. You're going to see it. They're unbelievable,” Sanders said.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Well, not practicing in the spring, I wasn't happy with that. Let's get that straight because I'm a I'm old school man. Like, I got to see it. Like, if I don't see it, don't say it. You have no input, no inclusion, and I'm old school. And [Jason Phillips], before he left, he talked to me about DeAndre and what he brings to the table, and we talked about it extensively. He was voting him to the leadership group that came to the crib in Texas,” Sanders said.

“This kid loves the game. This kid is a born leader. He attacks the ball, loves to work. I can't say enough about this young man. He's a pro. I feel he's a pro. I only did 14 years in the league, so I think I know a little bit about the game. That kid can play, man. But not only that, he's a good human being. He's a really good man,” Sanders said.

Cornerback Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Boo, shoot! When scouts come out, you know, he's one of the first young men they ask about. Boo could be a pro this year for certain, but he's a bona fide top five pick if he stays another year; this year, I feel like he even could be a first rounder when he puts it all on tape and does what he's capable of doing. I think he's the best athlete on the team,” Sanders said.

“He can do multiple things. If I wanted to put him on offense, I think he's trying to. But he has to focus on being outside, dealing, dominating the defensive game, and then we'll see about that.

"But the kid, attitude-wise, mentality, A-plus. Haven't had any problems with him whatsoever, and he's not problematic,” Sanders said.

“He just wants to know you and wants a relationship to understand that you got it, that you got his back, and I think he knows that from me. We keep it a buck with one another,” Sanders said.

Cornerback Makari Vickers

Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Ou Sooners Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, first and foremost, I feel bad about what transpired really before he got here. But he would not want you to prelude him with those inconsistencies. He would just say, ‘Didn’t get it done.’ He's on the path to really getting it done. I like his attitude shift. I like what he's bringing to the table, and he's competing every day, every play,” Sanders said.

“So we switch it up a little bit. We put him in different positions to see what all he can handle, and he's handled everything. So I love what I'm seeing from him tremendously,” Sanders said.

Leadership retreat attendees who have impressed him

“Some of them stepped up, some of them stepped down. There are ones that we really are depending on, and we're still depending on. The others that have fallen back a bit, they know what time it is…I keep talking about the coaches because I want you to understand how important a coach is to a young man,” Sanders said.

“Who's played on a sports team besides me? I can’t guarantee you remember your teammate, but you darn sure remember your coach. How he or she had an impact on you, and we have coaches on the staff that are very impactful, and they're making a tremendous impact on these young men,” Sanders said.

“And it's not just about football; it's about who they are, what they're trying to become, their inconsistencies, what they're fighting with, what's troubling them, their home life, the expectations thereof. They're really speaking life into these men, and we're doing it as a unit, and that's what I like. When we have a problem with a player, it ain't about what he did or did not do on the field,” Sanders said.

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