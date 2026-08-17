How Colorado's Freshmen Football Players Are Spending Campus Move-in Day
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It’s move-in week for the freshmen on the Colorado Buffaloes football team.
Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Moving In
The official Colorado football X account posted a videos and pictures on Sunday of some of the freshman on the team moving into their college dorms. Take a look below.
“Hi. I’m Cam Newton. This is my room,” Colorado freshman running back Cam Newton said while showing the camera him moving into his room. “The gatorades. Gotta have them…This is my favorite pillow. Gotta go to sleep in this. I sleep like nine hours a day.”
The video and pictures also showed other freshmen on the team such as running back Cody Jordan, wide receiver Alex Ward, tight end Ben Gula, offensive lineman Xavier Payne, and wide receiver Christian Ward.
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class will have a lot to prove this upcoming season. According to Rivals, this class is ranked among the lowest across all power four conference college football teams at No. 69 in the country. It is ranked as the 16th best class in the Big 12, the worst in the conference.
There are 21 total commits in this class. The highest rated incoming true freshman for Colorado is linebacker Carson Crawford. Crawford was rated as a four recruit and was ranked as the No. 29 linebacker in the class of 2026.
Cam Newton, the one who was first shown in this move-in video posted by Colorado, was a three star recruit and ranked as the No. 142 running back in the 2026 class. Newton is out of Propser, Texas and played his high school ball for Walnut Grove.
As a senior in 2025-26, Newton rushed for 2,402 yards and 41 touchdowns with an average of 7.7 yards per carry. It will be interesting to see how big of a role all of these freshmen have on the team for Colorado this season.
Once again this offseason, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was aggressive in the transfer portal. While they lost 36 players to the portal from the 2025 team, the Buffs responded to this by adding 43 incoming players from the portal. These portal additions along with the incoming freshmen class will have the 2026 Colorado team looking completely different.
That may be a good thing, as Colorado is coming off a 2025 season in which they went 3-9.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1