How Colorado's Freshmen Football Players Are Spending Campus Move-in Day

It’s move-in week for the freshmen on the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Moving In

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The official Colorado football X account posted a videos and pictures on Sunday of some of the freshman on the team moving into their college dorms. Take a look below.

“Hi. I’m Cam Newton. This is my room,” Colorado freshman running back Cam Newton said while showing the camera him moving into his room. “The gatorades. Gotta have them…This is my favorite pillow. Gotta go to sleep in this. I sleep like nine hours a day.”

The video and pictures also showed other freshmen on the team such as running back Cody Jordan, wide receiver Alex Ward, tight end Ben Gula, offensive lineman Xavier Payne, and wide receiver Christian Ward.

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class will have a lot to prove this upcoming season. According to Rivals, this class is ranked among the lowest across all power four conference college football teams at No. 69 in the country. It is ranked as the 16th best class in the Big 12, the worst in the conference.

There are 21 total commits in this class. The highest rated incoming true freshman for Colorado is linebacker Carson Crawford. Crawford was rated as a four recruit and was ranked as the No. 29 linebacker in the class of 2026.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Newton, the one who was first shown in this move-in video posted by Colorado, was a three star recruit and ranked as the No. 142 running back in the 2026 class. Newton is out of Propser, Texas and played his high school ball for Walnut Grove.

As a senior in 2025-26, Newton rushed for 2,402 yards and 41 touchdowns with an average of 7.7 yards per carry. It will be interesting to see how big of a role all of these freshmen have on the team for Colorado this season.

Once again this offseason, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was aggressive in the transfer portal. While they lost 36 players to the portal from the 2025 team, the Buffs responded to this by adding 43 incoming players from the portal. These portal additions along with the incoming freshmen class will have the 2026 Colorado team looking completely different.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That may be a good thing, as Colorado is coming off a 2025 season in which they went 3-9.

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