Colorado's Brennan Marion Gives Reason for Excitement About Buffaloes' Future

The Colorado Buffaloes hired Brennan Marion to be their next offensive coordinator earlier this offseason. The former Sacramento State Hornets coach spoke to Adam Gorney of Rivals about what excites him about this Colorado team.

Brennan Marion on Coach Prime, Buffs Roster

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion said to Gorney that something that has excited him about the opportunity with the Buffaloes is that Colorado coach Deion Sanders as given him a say with the construction of the roster.

"Every team I’ve gone to had a losing record the year before and then we have a winning record and that’s based off getting the players to come together, be family, stay close together,” Marion said. “I’m excited this time because this is the first school I’ve been able to hand select with Coach Prime, the guys, a whole group of guys.”

As for what Marion and Colorado is looking for in a player, it goes deeper than just their on the field ability.

“We were really focused on getting the guys who had the character traits and not just the physical attributes,” Marion said.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) during the fourth quarter after an extra point against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Even in the day in age in college football where a big part of building a roster is based on financial funds, there is still an important character aspect. A player can be as talented as can be, but if they aren’t bought into the program and their teammates, they probably aren’t going to be a part of a successful team.

That’s something that “Coach Prime” has been trying to build in Boulder since he got there in prior to the 2023 season.

Colorado Adds Speed in Transfer Portal

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; tx Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs for yards after making a reception during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Something to look forward to when watching Colorado in 2026 is the speed that their offense will possess. Marion touched on this with Gorney.

“We created a 4x100 team. We have a lot of guys who are one-play touchdown guys,” Marion said. “Fast-track, quick pace offense where with the speed we have, a guy that runs a 10.5, a guy that runs a 10-flat, a guy that runs a 10.7…There are a lot of home-run hitters on this team.”

In the transfer portal, the Buffaloes added 43 total players after losing 36 from the 2025 team to the portal. Among these 43 incoming transfers are a handful of wide receivers including four-star transfer, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and three-star transfer and former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero.

The last two seasons with the Longhorns, Moore hauled in 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Scudero led the entire country in receiving yards in 2025 with 1,297 on 88 receptions. He had 10 receiving touchdowns for the Spartans last season.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Marion is also bringing in a player from his 2025 Sac State team in three-star transfer wide receiver Ernest Campbell. Campbell had 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 for the Hornerts and will be another weapon in the passing game for the Buffs.

Marion spent just one season with Sac State in 2025. He led the Hornets to a 7-5 overall record just one year removed from them going 3-9 in 2024. There is reason for Buffs fans to be excited about the addition of Marion as offensive coordinator for Colorado and all of the new players on the team.