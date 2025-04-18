Colorado Buffaloes' Cash Cleveland Enters Transfer Portal: Jordan Seaton Reacts
Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Cash Cleveland has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Cleveland, who earned True Freshman All-American honors in 2024, started the season's final four games for the Buffs and quickly became a fan favorite for his gritty play and leadership on a rebuilt offensive line.
He arrived in Boulder as a walk-on from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and made history when he became the first true freshman walk-on to start at center for the Buffaloes. Despite being slightly undersized for the position, it was Cleveland's toughness and IQ that stood out most in a challenging year for Colorado’s offensive line.
Cleveland appeared in six games for the Buffaloes last season, showing steady development and maturity beyond his age. His first start came against Utah at Folsom Field, where he anchored the offensive line and impressed with his poise under pressure.
As the Buffs look to continue building their offensive line heading into 2025, many saw Cleveland as a foundational piece for the future. Now, his unexpected departure raises questions—not just about Colorado’s depth up front but about the evolving landscape of college football.
Colorado Freshman All-American offensive tackle Jordan Seaton—another IMG Academy product—arrived in Boulder alongside Cleveland, and the two quickly developed a bond that extended beyond their shared high school pedigree. So, when news of Cleveland’s transfer broke, Seaton took to X(Twitter) to share a pointed message:
"Sports crazy Now... can't even build a true brotherhood anymore too much I and ME."
The post, though brief, captured a sentiment many players are quietly wrestling with in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era.
Seaton, a projected future NFL first-round draft pick, has a different trajectory than Cleveland, who may not have professional football in his long-term future. For players like Cleveland, college football only offers a narrow window of opportunity to capitalize on their skills. The promise of NIL deals offers walk-ons and role players a chance to benefit financially in ways unavailable to past generations—but it also fuels an increasingly transactional ecosystem.
Transfers have become more frequent nationwide, and market realities often complicate loyalty to teammates and programs. Cleveland’s decision may have been influenced by several factors—playing time, fit or perhaps financial opportunities elsewhere—but Seaton’s message underscores how these departures can fracture team chemistry and personal bonds.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has consistently emphasized opportunity and accountability in building Colorado’s program. While he has embraced the NIL era, he’s also spoken about the importance of commitment and brotherhood.
"I love that we’re accountable," Sanders said, addressing his team in March 2024, as seen on Well Off Media. "I love that we’re depending on one another. I love that we’re pushing one another. I love that we’re supporting one another. I love that we’re challenging one another. I love that we’re becoming brothers regardless of your background and social status."
Cleveland’s exit illustrates the tension between those values—between the business of football and the heart of the game.
The Buffaloes will now look to retool their offensive line once again as the transfer portal heats up. Seaton, who is expected to be a massive impact player on the offensive line again this season, remains in place. But his post suggests frustration with how quickly rosters can shift, especially when players with strong potential and personal relationships move on.
For fans, Cleveland’s departure is more than just a depth chart adjustment. He symbolized perseverance, having climbed from walk-on to starter in one of college football’s most talked-about programs. And now, like so many others in today’s college football landscape, he’s on the move.
In this new age of NIL-fueled mobility, Cleveland’s story reflects the promise and price of modern college athletics.