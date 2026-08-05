Colorado's Chris Marve Pulls Back the Curtain on His Preparation for Fall Camp

In the Colorado Buffaloes’ first press conference of fall camp, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve took to the stand and gave updates on his defense. Now that he’s fully comfortable in his new role, he opened up on his process. He explained how he’s gone about implementing his system and becoming a leader for his new team.

In addition, he gave insights into the development of some of Colorado’s key players, including cornerback Cree Thomas and linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron.

What Chris Marve said:

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On former NFL linebacker Xavier Adibi joining the staff

Sept 13, 2009; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Xavier Adibi (52) reacts after a tackle against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, [Adibi] is a phenomenal human and phenomenal coach, elite teacher,” Marve said. “We bonded pretty quickly when we started working together at a different institution, you know, and a year ago, when I was not in coaching, we kept in really strong contact, and all he's done is be successful in everything he's done. So, you know, there was an opportunity to bring him on. It was a no-brainer for me.”

On what he’s seen in the Colorado Buffaloes’ first two fall camp practices

“Yeah, so certainly growth between practice one and practice two,” Marve said. “I haven't had a chance to evaluate the tape. You know, we have an adage in coaching: it's never as good as you think, or it's never as bad as you think. Until you watch the tape, then you get a sense of reality. So you know, I think they're communicating really well. They're playing together. You know, we preach a lot about violence and aggression, relentless effort. I think that's been pretty visible. So, I think the pads come on tomorrow, so now we can play some real football.”

On what having 2025 off did for him

“I could write a book about that. I plan to one day, actually,” Marve said. “But what I will say is that, in a nutshell, if I can encapsulate it, a lot of things that I fundamentally believe as a football coach were reinforced, and some things that are innovative or cutting edge I had access to, that you typically don't when you work at an institution and you have a logo on your chest. You may be friends with these colleagues or peers in your profession, but because you're at a particular institution, they can't let you behind the walls. I had access to pretty much anywhere I wanted to go, and so I got to really be in the rooms for some innovative coaching and teaching and leading. But also, I really was able to reinforce some things that I fundamentally believe.”

On implementing his scheme

“Yeah, so I'm a former educator, right? And you know, when I was teaching, they taught us this framework of lesson planning in terms of backwards planning,” Marve said. “Where do you want to end up, right? And so then you take the incremental steps backwards to figure out what the boxes are that you need to check, and what are the boxes that you don't even realize that are there yet that you need to check, right? And so we did that."

"So there's been a tremendous amount of assessment and evaluation post spring ball, and in terms of what we did in April and May, I didn't go on the road. I went out for one day, excuse me, but the majority of the time, I was there with a bunch of our staff evaluating, asking the questions as it relates to why are we doing this, how are we teaching this, is this the best way, not just because I've done it before or we have taping examples of it, but does it suit the personnel that we have to help us deploy the most effective defense?”

“Because our mission is winning here, right?” Marve said. “And our role in that is to deploy the most effective defense that allows us to reach that mission and accomplish that mission. So it's not about what I've done in the past. It's about what our players can do and what we can get taught and go do it at a high level consistently. I love that part of my job. I love it.”

On how valuable his summer evaluations were

“Yeah, I think the time even before summer, I'll talk April after the spring game, in May, was not foundational, but it was very important for us as a defensive staff,” Marve said. “What it allowed was it gave us the time to mesh and figure out how to work with each other and our working styles, the way that I lead, and the way that I communicate, and the way that my colleagues lead and communicate as well, right? And how we want to improve as teachers and as leaders and communicators to effectively allow our players to go be successful, right? So that time was invaluable.”

On if the Colorado Buffaloes are ahead of the curve

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4540 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So, I'm hesitant to say yes or no because no pads are on yet,” Marve said. “We haven't played real football. We've got to go through the acclimatization phase. What I will say is that I have noticed a significant amount of information retention because of how we've taught it and how we've been very succinct in our language and very clear in how we communicated and how we allowed the access for the players to us, but also the information. So, certainly, I've seen some fruits of it so far.”

On his ‘best 11, not 11 best,’ quote

“So when you look at a championship-level defense, right? You've never seen a championship level defense with 10 people. You've got to have 11, right?” Marve said. “And what does that unit consist of? What are the pieces to comprise that unit that's on the field that allows a team to win and ultimately, hopefully, win a championship? There are certain pieces that are necessary, and there are certain pieces that have different roles than others. I mean, we think about the human body: the ear does something different than the foot. The hand does something different than the shoulder, and you can go on and on and on. So we don't necessarily need 10 hands or 11 hands. You don't need 11 sets of eyes. What you need is a functioning unit that can function at a high level consistently, right?”

“And so to me, that's what the best 11 is,” Marve said. “You can have 11 elite athletes, but if they don't function in tandem or in unison, you don't have an effective unit. Our job is to deploy an effective unit that plays at a high level.”

On if the Colorado Buffaloes’ transfer linebackers will all play at once

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“They're going to play. I'll leave it like that,” Marve said.

On what fall camp means to him

“Fall camp for me and for us is about developing who we are and how we play sound fundamental football at a high level, in a way that is aggressive and dominant, and in a way that we want it, that we know it needs to be played to be able to be effective on a consistent basis,” Marve said.

“You certainly want to introduce some things that may be unique, or that we may see throughout the course of the year, but I think you do so in a way that’s just integrated into what you do, but you don't necessarily identify that, ‘Hey, this is X or the Y or Z opponent,’ right? But you introduce it, and you just watch how the young men respond, and you teach, and you coach based on the process and the structure that you have in place. And I'll tell you this: our offense does enough that we see a fair amount in fall camp in that practice every day.”

On why the Colorado Buffaloes are starting fall camp off-campus

“We just get to be with our guys. We're with our guys. We're together,” Marve said. “We're going through fall camp and the initial days of identifying what the 2026 Colorado Buffaloes defense will be. So I appreciate this place. This place has been awesome to us. The facilities, the people here have been first class, and so we're thankful. But you put the ball down in any parking lot, we'll come play some football.”

“Absolutely, [being off-campus] is valuable, man. You get the opportunity to narrow the focus,” Marve said. “You know, these young men, all of us in this world, man, we get a lot of things that pull at our attention, right? A lot of distractions that we can choose to allow to be input, or for them not to be when you are here, and when you are physically isolated in a way from an outside community focused on a particular mission, it feels different, right?"

"So it allows us to access each other in a different way. We're living with each other for a week. We're having conversations that we may not have all necessarily had right after practice or between practice and a walkthrough, so it's really cool in that way. You know, I had this experience when I played, and it was transformative for me. So I hope it's the same for our players.”

On how much opportunity there is to win starting roles

“We track everything. We track your one-on-one percentage in pass rush or in pod work, your win or loss rate,” Marve said. “We track your win-loss rate versus player A versus player B versus player C. We track your effort to the ball. Did you show up in an end zone camera or not? What's your percentage of doing that? We track your production. How many tackles did you make at practice? How many? How many times did you get your hands up on the ball?"

"Did you get a block on the offense when we picked off an interception? Did you block for your brother when we returned a fumble for a touchdown? Did you get a punch at the ball in seven-on-seven? We track everything, so we have objective data that says, ‘Hey, either you're getting it done or you aren't.’ And then we show it, and we teach in a way, and we lead in a way to try to get behaviors replicated, right? Because if those behaviors are rewarded, hopefully it permeates the defense, and everybody's thinking and doing the same thing. I think that the data is objective, but I hope [choosing staters] is tough.”

On the importance of team bonding in modern college football

“I don't know that they take a different function. I do believe this engagement and time of the year as they relate to our team and our players in any program that does this, I do think it leaves more of an indelible mark, right?” Marve said. “Just because of what I just alluded to earlier, the distractions and the things that go on outside of the program, and other programs, and just in the world that we live in now. So, I think it is more unique that way, and I'm glad we're doing it.”

On cornerback Cree Thomas and linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ll take 50 of both of them,” Marve said. “[They are] first-class workers; they're phenomenal young men, elite players. Cree is just scratching the surface. I think Gideon is too. He's a little older, but man, I'm excited to watch them play.”

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