As fall camp kicks off for the Colorado Buffaloes, transfer linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron is becoming fully aclimated to his new program. As an emerging leader in Colorado's linebacker room, he gave insight into the team's chemistry and how it has grown since the spring. Additionally, he gave fans a true scope of the expectations that new defensive coordinator Chris Marve has for his defense.

Lampron's first press conference of fall camp was a gateway into the progress of coach Deion Sanders's new-look squad. Here's a look at everything he said after day two of fall camp.

What Gideon ESPN Lampron Said:

On the first two days of fall camp

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, first day was incredible, and it's pretty fun getting the opportunity to come out all this way down to Springs with the whole team,” Lampron said. “Not a lot of teams are fortunate enough to do this, and, you know, it's been great for team building. You know, staying in college like freshman dorms and stuff. You know, it's been a good time.”

On the energy in fall camp

“Yeah, 100 percent. It's been shot-for-shot,” Lampron said. “You know, offense versus defense, back and forth, and that's what camp's supposed to be. And you know, we're getting so much better. Literally, just looking from day one to day two, the amount we've grown as a team and the different units has been pretty impeccable. And I'm excited to see how we keep growing.”

On the importance of starting fall camp off-campus

“Yeah, I'd say it's definitely been a blessing,” Lampron said. “Like Cree said, getting away from distractions a lot. There's a lot of students coming back to school around this week, and you know, being able to be isolated with your team down here really just does build a sense of community. And you know, I think Colorado Springs is so beautiful. You know, great sights, and it's just been a good time with the teammates being away from what we normally are used to, and it's good for us to grow that way.”

On his first Colorado Buffaloes fall camp after meeting Deion Sanders on a plane

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, obviously with that whole story, it's just, you know, it's incredible, and good timing for me,” Lampron said. “But coming to camp, it's still just football in different colors. But yeah, 100 percent, the stakes are a little higher for all of us here, especially coming to turn around what happened last year. So I could speak for probably every transfer. It does feel slightly different coming in under these circumstances.”

On Deion Sanders’s leadership retreat

“Yeah, it was huge, that leadership retreat,” Lampron said. “Cree was there too, he could speak on this, but it kind of put things into perspective for a lot of us for what you could attain if you really lock in. And being away down there kind of put things back in Colorado into perspective because this is our last, at least, my last year of college football, and I don't want to leave any stone unturned. And it kind of made me come back even more locked in, focused, doing everything extra that I can possibly do, along with everyone else who was down there.”

On the Colorado Buffaloes’ new linebacker room

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, [Liona Lefau and Tyler Martinez] are both elite dudes,” Lampron said. “We got a good linebacker room overall, and being with them, they've taught me so many more things that I didn't know before coming here. Just different ways of looking at stuff, learning the new techniques that we've had here because we've all run different stuff, so they were able to help me learn what they already knew. And those guys are my best friends here, so I've spent so much time with them. They're the guys that I hang out with the most outside of football, and you know I'm thankful for the relationship that we have, and I'm so excited to watch them ball out this year.”

On Chris Marve’s impact

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, definitely [a message] coming from Coach Marve is establishing our identity,” Lampron said. “You know, just being fast and relentless, and playing very physical. That's the way he wants us to play, especially when the installs are kind of basic, and then obviously honing in on the finer details, but always playing fast and ferocious every snap you get a chance to.”

On playing outside of Ohio for the first time

“The goal is always to play versus the best competition that you can possibly get to, and going to Colorado gave me an opportunity,” Lampron said. “The Big 12 is great football, and obviously, I've only been in Ohio my entire life, so coming and living by the mountains was definitely interesting to me. And it was just an opportunity I couldn't turn down.”

On how the team has grown closer since the spring season

“I live with a receiver, Target Bardin, and he's also become one of my best friends here,” Lampron said. “And that, being roommates with him, I’ve hung out with a lot more offensive guys and gotten closer with them because I spend pretty much every minute of the day with defensive guys. A lot of out-of-football bonding has been huge, but also coming to camp and all the way out here is a shared struggle, which is the biggest way to get closer to your teammates, and it's been incredible and definitely night and day from when we first got here.”

On Chris Marve’s expectations of the linebackers

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coach Marve is really intense and he expects a lot from us linebackers,” Lampron said. “But he also expects the standards to be the same for everyone on the defense. But yeah, definitely, since we have a lot of experience in our room, a bunch of guys play a lot of snaps. So obviously, the linebackers are the leaders of the defense, and we just need to keep maintaining the standard through what we do and being more vocal as camp goes on, but yeah, that's our biggest job for sure.”

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