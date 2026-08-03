Colorado Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve Sets Team-First Goal in Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes’ decision to promote linebackers coach Chris Marve to defensive coordinator after the departure of Robert Livingston has looked like a good one to this point.

In the first team meeting of fall camp, he delivered a speech that hammered that notion home.

He delivered four goals to his defense for fall camp in that speech, one of which highlights the mentality shift that has taken place since he took over. In a video by Well Off Media, Marve’s intense speech set an exciting pace for the beginning of fall camp.

What Chris Marve said in his speech

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the coach introductions section of Colorado’s team meeting, Marve took to the front of the room and had every defensive player stand up. His speech was intense and hard-hitting, letting his players know what they should be expecting from him as the season rolls along.

He listed four goals for his defense in fall camp, one of which sent a message about the team’s mentality.

“[A goal in fall camp] is making sure we identify our best 11, not our 11 best,” Marve said. “...I don’t need the 11 best players on the field if you’re not working together. We need a unit, a unit that is going to play how we play.”

His players took to the message well, and there was a notable jolt of energy in the room at the conclusion of Marve’s speech.

How Chris Marve’s goal highlights a mentality shift

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado struggled with leadership issues last season, and those issues were largely to blame for the team’s struggles. Players failed to emerge as leaders on both sides of the ball, but particularly on defense. One vocal leader they had on that side of the ball was safety Ben Finneseth, whose season was cut short against the West Virginia Mountaineers as he suffered a season-ending injury.

In addition, he even believes he could’ve done a better job as a leader.

“The thing with last year was we just didn’t have the players that wanted to lead and were willing to lead, and it starts with me,” said Finneseth at Big 12 Media Days. “I didn’t feel confident enough in myself. After getting this past year under my belt and gaining some confidence, knowing I can play at this level, it’s significantly helped me.”

But with Marve’s charismatic leadership at the helm of the offense, players have already begun rallying around him and becoming leaders themselves.

Chris Marve’s proven success as a defensive coordinator

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4540 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marve’s charisma isn’t the only reason players rally around him, either. He’s proven himself as a high-level defensive coordinator, as his 2023 defense with the Virginia Tech Hokies was among the best in the country. The unit was particularly strong in the secondary, as it allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the country behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Marve practices what he preaches, and the team-first mindset that he’s instilling in his players at Colorado is the same one that they’ve seen bring him success in the past.

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