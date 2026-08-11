Colorado Buffaloes Coach Names 'Most Violent' Offensive Lineman in Fall Camp

There's some excitement building in Boulder involving the Colorado Buffaloes, specifically along the offensive line.

Coach Deion Sanders is one who's taken a liking to what he's seen out of the 2026 offensive line. Now his assistant offensive line coach George Hermin added to the intrigue, by name dropping Colorado's "most violent" trench representative.

Who Earns the 'Most Violent' Label on Colorado Offensive Line

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Hegamin himself believes that "there’s a lot more aggression and a lot more violence up front" while addressing reporters following an Aug. 10 practice.

He then revealed that Chauncey Gooden brings violent intent on the line.

"The kid just loves to hit people," Hegamin shared. "It permeates throughout the rest of the group."

Gooden arrived as a four-star signing for Sanders in the 2025 recruiting class. He emerged as one of the last recruits for former offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. The Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, Tennessee star brought stunning quick feet for a larger 6-4, 320-pound prospect and nastiness during Friday evenings in the Volunteer State.

Hegamin's words now paints the picture that Gooden desires to take the next step. He wants to be the tone setter and the one embracing the new sense of nastiness Colorado wants to play with.

Examining if Chauncey Gooden can Start in Suddenly Crowded Room

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Gooden enters a more crowded offensive line room following fall camp in Colorado Springs.

He's now teammates with former Ohio State Buckeye interior offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden, who arrived via the transfer portal in the winter. McFadden now presents a potential threat to the left guard spot that Gooden is pursuing.

Yet McFadden isn't the only key newcomer here on the inside of this Buffaloes offensive line. Sacramento State transfer Jose Soto arrives with ties to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who coached Soto last season on the Hornets. Both Soto and Marion produced a 7-5 campaign during Sacramento State's final campaign as a Football Championship Subdivision member, as the Hornets have now joined the MAC this fall.

But Hegamin's words paint the picture that Gooden will rise as the tone setter for this offensive line unit this fall. Marion's balanced "Go-Go" offense requires a mix of agile linemen but rugged run blockers. Marion presents a lot of blast and other downhill running concepts which will involve the guards pulling to clean out edge rushers and linebackers. It's looking like Gooden fits that description.

Offensive Line Holds key to Colorado's Success

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hegamin didn't just zero in on Gooden as the lone offensive lineman who comes to the field choosing violence. He believes all of his linemen bring the same attitude.

All the more reason why this should energize Colorado fans.

Once again, Colorado became pummeled in the trenches during its disastrous 3-9 campaign. Sanders addressed the porous display through more than hitting the portal. He sought out Marion to tweak the offense and turned to Hegamin plus rising recruiter Gunnar White.

Now Gooden's on-field description paints the picture this unit will become the antithesis of soft which in turn can spark a massive turnaround for what became a floundering offense last season.

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