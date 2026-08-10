Jayvon McFadden Shares Impressions of Colorado Offensive Line Chemistry, Go-Go Offense

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has continued to rotate offensive linemen through the first part of fall camp, and Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden said the competition has not changed the approach inside the Buffaloes’ line room.

McFadden, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound guard from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, arrived at Colorado after redshirting at Ohio State last season. He has worked at both guard positions during camp and has been part of a rebuilt front that is competing to replace all five starters from the 2025 team.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Everybody wants to be out there, but everybody wants what’s best for the team, and that’s what’s important,” McFadden said, per DNVR Buffs. “Everybody in the room is on that. It starts with us up front.”

Colorado brought in several transfers along the offensive line after last season, leaving the staff with a long list of players competing for five starting spots. The Buffaloes returned from their first week of camp in Colorado Springs without announcing a set lineup, but McFadden has been among the guards receiving significant work with the first offense.

A room built around competition

Colorado’s offensive line had no returning starters entering camp. The Buffs lost all five members of last year’s first unit, including left tackle Jordan Seaton, and spent the offseason adding experience and depth from the transfer portal.

McFadden joined Colorado after appearing in two games as a true freshman at Ohio State, against Grambling State and Illinois. He retained four years of eligibility and entered Boulder as a three-star transfer prospect, but he brought a more highly regarded recruiting background after being rated as a four-star interior lineman coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School.

At Riverdale Baptist, McFadden helped his team finish 10-0 as a senior and was regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in Maryland. He is now competing in a group that includes returning guards Yahya Attia and Chauncey Gooden, Sacramento State transfer Jose Soto and several players who can move between guard and tackle.

Colorado’s unofficial depth chart has McFadden listed at right guard, with Soto also competing there. The staff has also worked him at left guard, where Attia has taken a large share of the early first-team snaps.

McFadden said the players have understood that the line’s success will depend on more than individual reps. The group is learning a new system, building chemistry and working with a quarterback in Julian Lewis who is expected to take over as the starter in his second season with the program.

Coaches share the same message

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have several experienced coaches working with the offensive line. Gunnar White is Colorado’s offensive run game coordinator and offensive line coach, while Andre Gurode and George Hegamin are also involved with the front.

McFadden said the coaching unit has kept the instruction consistent throughout camp.

“The O-line coaching unit speaks the same language,” McFadden said.

That consistency has been important during a camp in which Colorado has moved players across different positions. The line has to work through protection calls, blocking assignments and the pace of Brennan Marion’s new offense while the staff identifies the five players who fit together best.

Coach Prime said last week that Colorado has eight or nine linemen who could start, an assessment that reflected the depth and uncertainty in the room. The staff has not treated the rotation as settled, particularly at center and guard, where Demetrius Hunter, Sean Kinney, Soto, Attia, McFadden and Gooden have all been part of the discussion.

Colorado OL Jayvon McFadden: “Everybody wants to be out there but everybody wants what’s best for the team and that’s what’s important.”



“Everybody in the room is on that. It starts with us up front.”



Says the OL coaching unit speaks the same language.



Calls Go-Go “creative.” pic.twitter.com/oeMU5zUyKj — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 10, 2026

McFadden learning the Go-Go offense

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) stretches during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McFadden said Colorado’s new offense has been different from what he experienced during his first season at Ohio State.

“Go-Go is creative,” McFadden said.

Marion’s system is built around tempo, shifting formations and multiple backfield looks. The offensive line has to be ready to play quickly while also handling the physical parts of the game that come with an offense designed to run the ball and create vertical opportunities through play action.

Colorado’s line struggled throughout the 2025 season, allowing 38 sacks while failing to establish a steady running game. The rebuilt group will be responsible for creating more space for the running backs and giving Lewis time to settle into his first full season as the offense’s leader.

The early rotation suggests McFadden will remain in the mix. His ability to play either guard position gives the staff another option while it continues evaluating the center battle and the tackle spots around him.

Colorado will now continue camp in Boulder after spending its opening week at Fountain-Fort Carson High School. The Buffs open the season Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech, and McFadden said the offensive line understands its role in setting the tone before then.

“Everybody in the room is on that,” McFadden said. “It starts with us up front.”

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