Coach Prime Speaks Candidly About Colorado Offensive Line Rotation

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders appears to have major confidence in a rebuilt offensive line for 2026. He believes the Buffaloes have eight or nine offensive linemen who could start this season, a significant change for a program that has spent much of the past three years searching for consistency up front.

His comments came as Colorado worked through fall camp in Colorado Springs, where the offensive line has been one of the main position groups under evaluation. All five starters from last season are gone, including All-American tackle Jordan Seaton, but the Buffaloes have brought in enough veteran competition to give the staff more options than it had a year ago.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“These guys are no joke, they are violent,” Coach Prime said of the group after practice, per DNVR's Jake Schwanitz.

A Complete Reset Up Front

Colorado’s offensive line has been a recurring problem during Coach Prime’s tenure. The Buffs finished the 2025 season 3-9, and the offense averaged 125.6 rushing yards per game while allowing 38 sacks, which ranked 125th nationally among 134 FBS teams.

The line now has to protect quarterback Julian Lewis, who enters his second season in Boulder, while also helping a new offense establish a consistent run game.

Colorado’s 2025 line made a modest improvement in sacks allowed, giving up five fewer than in 2024, but the overall production remained well below the standard the Buffaloe needs. That is why the competition has been so wide open. Colorado replaced the entire starting group and added nine transfer linemen to a group that includes six returners.

A lot riding on this group this year pic.twitter.com/4ombOtqDzN — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) August 6, 2026

The Players Competing for Jobs

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bo Hughley is one of the leading candidates at left tackle after transferring from Georgia. The 6-7 Larry Johnson III is another experienced tackle in the mix, while Taj White is competing for the right tackle position after arriving from Rutgers.

Inside, Demetrius Hunter has been working at center after transferring from Houston, with Sean Kinney, a Lafayette transfer, also competing for the starting job. Yahya Attia has been in the conversation at left guard, and Jose Soto is among the players competing at right guard after coming to Boulder from Sacramento State.

Colorado also has Jayvon McFadden, who transferred from Ohio State, along with Jayven Richardson, Leon Bell, Phillip Houston, Andre Roye Jr., Chauncey Gooden and several other players pushing for playing time.

The depth chart remains unsettled, particularly at center and the guard spots. That is part of the reason Sanders believes Colorado has eight or nine players capable of starting. The staff can continue rotating players through camp while they look for the five who work best together.

Brennan Marion’s Confidence in the Group

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has been one of the strongest supporters of the new line. Earlier this offseason, Marion said Colorado’s front could be better than the group he coached at Texas, aside from former Longhorns star Kelvin Banks Jr.

“This will be the best offensive line that I’ve ever had,” Marion said.

That is a significant statement considering Marion’s background and the experience he had at Texas. His Go-Go offense asks the line to handle fast tempo and a downhill rushing attack while also creating opportunities for vertical passes.

The system will place a premium on communication. The five starters will have to identify pressures quickly, and create running lanes for Colorado backs like Damian Henderson III and Micah Welch without losing the tempo Marion wants.

The Center Battle Remains Important

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The competition at center is one of the more important position battles in camp because that player will be responsible for making protection calls and helping organize the line before the snap.

Hunter brings experience from Houston, while Kinney arrived from Lafayette with a chance to compete immediately. Whoever wins the job will have to build chemistry with the guards and tackles around him, and that process will continue throughout the remainder of camp.

Colorado has spent its first week away from Boulder, practicing at Fountain-Fort Carson High School and staying at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. The Buffaloes are scheduled to return to Boulder on Aug. 8, giving the staff several more practices in Colorado Springs to evaluate the line before the depth chart begins to settle.

The first opportunity to see the group will come Sept. 3, when Colorado opens the season at Georgia Tech.

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