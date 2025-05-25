Colorado Buffaloes Coach Shares Emotional Message After Attending Travis Hunter's Wedding
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver and recent Jacksonville Jaguars NFL draft pick Travis Hunter is officially a married man.
Hunter tied the knot with Leanna Lenee on Saturday in front of family and friends, including a couple of former teammates and Colorado offensive analyst Rashad Davis. After the wedding, Davis shared a picture of himself at the wedding alongside Hunter and former Colorado wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver. The post on X also featured an emotional message about how far his former players have come in life.
"Man I am so Grateful," Davis wrote. "As a Coach, you don’t do it for touchdowns and catches. You become most proud when you can gain their trust and they go on in life and continue to lean on what you taught them about the game of Life. I’m so proud of these 3 young men. '(My guys)'"
Weaver is preparing for his second NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals while Horn was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of last month's draft. Both grew close to Hunter during their time together in Boulder.
Davis coached Hunter during his freshman season at Jackson State before following coach Deion Sanders to Colorado in 2022. The offensive analyst played a big role in helping Hunter record over 2,000 career receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in three college seasons.
Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips quote-tweeted Davis' post with another heartwarming message: "To a man they all light up when they see him! Get you a coach like @Coach_Shadd #BiggerThanBall."
With Davis, Horn, Weaver and others on hand, Hunter surprised his wife with a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus at the wedding.
On and off the field, Hunter has made a strong first impression on the Jaguars amid his early days in the NFL. Jaguars executive vice president of football operations and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli lit up while speaking about Hunter on his EVPodcast.
"He is a supreme athlete with amazing body control," Boselli said. "But I think my favorite thing that I've seen, and we believed this when we drafted him, is the type of human being he is, the competitive nature, the desire to be great as an individual, the good teammate. He is the second overall pick, a guy who won the Heisman, is gonna play both ways, and he doesn't separate himself out from the rest of the rookies or the rest of his draft class. Doing it right is really important to him."
Hunter and the Jaguars are just over two months away from their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9. About one month later, Hunter's NFL regular season debut will come against Horn's Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7 in Jacksonville.