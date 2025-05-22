Buffs Beat

Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Blowing Past Front Office Expectations As Rookie

Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tony Boselli said he has been blown away by recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick and former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter. Boselli praised Hunter's athletic abilities and his character off the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to his lane during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to his lane during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Recent No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter joined the Jacksonville Jaguars last month with sky-high expectations, but the former Colorado Buffaloes star has so far been worth the investment and then some.

Along with receiving praise from teammates and coach Liam Coen throughout Jacksonville's rookie minicamp and initial OTAs (organized team activities), Hunter has made a strong first impression on the greatest player in Jaguars history. Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli recently praised the cornerback/wide receiver during an episode of his EVPodcast.

Boselli, who graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, said Hunter's physical gifts aren't the only thing that stands out about the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, throws
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, throws up the Heisman pose to Tony Boselli, Executive Vice President of Football Operations, left, as Head Coach Liam Coen, right, laughs after a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The team traded up from fifth to second after making a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. The rookie was introduced with general / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He is a supreme athlete with amazing body control," Boselli said. "But I think my favorite thing that I've seen, and we believed this when drafted him, is the type of human being he is, the competitive nature, the desire to be great as an individual, the good teammate. The is the second overall pick, a guy who won the Heisman, is gonna play both ways, and he doesn't separate himself out from the rest of the rookies or the rest of his draft class. Doing it right is really important to him."

Boselli added that Hunter's love for football and his constant positive attitude have also stood out.

"That combined with the natural joy he brings because of his personality, (Hunter has been) everything I expected and more," Boselli said. "I'm really looking forward to when we actually start playing real football out there to see what he can do."

Hunter's first taste of "real" NFL action will come during the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9. After facing the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphine to close the preseason slate, Hunter's regular season debut is set for Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers, who drafted fellow former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to members of the media during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electr
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to members of the media during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boselli also spoke on the Jaguars' decision to trade up with the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 overall pick, which they used to draft Hunter. General manager James Gladstone, of course, played a big role in Jacksonville's decision to move up from its initial pick at No. 5.

"It was a big strategic decision, and I give James a ton of credit for his leadership through the entire process and how he envisioned it and how he put it together," Boselli said. "It's a collaboration between James, Liam and I, and we go to (owner) Shad (Khan) with decisions like that. But it was James who led it. It was James who put the deal together... We had conviction that Travis was an individual we wanted to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. We knew it was gonna be expensive, it was gonna cost us something."

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

