Colorado Coach Johnnie Mack Gives Clear Assessment of Running Back Depth

Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Johnnie Mack spoke in a midweek press conference after a successful debut of the team's running back rotation against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He broke down what goes into making the decision on which running backs will see the lion's share of carries.

Mack also spoke at length about what he's seen from the likes of Damian Henderson II, JaQuail Smith and Micah Welch, in addition to an update on Richard Young's development. Here's everything Mack said during his Wednesday presser.

What Running Backs Coach Johnnie Mack Said:

How He Decides When to Ride the Hot Hand

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) rushes the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's just the feel of the game. Like I tell those guys, we don't know if this is going to happen every week. It may be a two-man rotation depending on the game, man. But it's just the feel of it, so we're not predicting every week is going to be five guys going in, but it's good to have those guys there for when that opportunity comes, you know. So we'll see, man. Like I said, it's a long season, so our guys are always going to be ready,” Mack said.

The Physicality of His Running Backs vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's what I expected. We put in the work. It's, all offseason, about, being stronger in the weight room; we’ve been preaching violent, relentless, physical. So I'm not surprised at all. I'm not surprised at all. That's what we expect,” Mack said.

If the Running Backs Will Build on Week 1 Performance

“Absolutely, absolutely. You're supposed to build off of that. You know, use that first game and build on it. You know, we're never satisfied. You know, we may have other people out there satisfied, but we're far from it, and we still got a long way to go,” Mack said.

The Depth of the Backfield

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, that was the whole thing this off-season, just having some depth in the room. The thing about our group, I never preach, you know, a starter or whatever. We're 1A, 1B. I tell our guys to practice like everybody's a starter because I want to have two. We want to get to the point to where anybody can get in because things happen, you know. So all of our guys got to be able to get in and perform at a high level,” Mack said.

Richard Young’s Status

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think he's coming along, you know, slowly getting in shape where he needs to be. I think he's. I think at some point he'll see more Richard…We'll see [if it’s this weekend],” Mack said.

What Game Day Looked Like for Him

“It's exciting, man, because you get the opportunity to see, now it's real. You know, we've been practicing against each other for a long time, going through camp, and you get tired of banging on each other. So I was excited to see what my guys were able to do, you know. Once we got down in the hostile environment, I knew we had to run the ball, and we made sure we understood that we had to run the ball,” Mack said.

“So I thought those guys took it seriously, and they stood to the challenge,” Mack said.

If Rotating Running Backs Improves the Run Game

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Absolutely, now, it's not normal to rotate five guys. You know, people talk about grooves and all that kind of stuff, but I make sure in practice too, and I kind of mold the same thing that we'll possibly do in the game, so they'll know like, hey, when I get that opportunity, I got to be ready. And the thing about our guys is competition, so they know, hey, man, if I don't go in here and make this play, I may be out the next play,” Mack said.

“So guys are competing when they're in there as well, because they know if I don't make this play, I may not get the opportunity again,” Mack said.

“Absolutely, it keeps them fresh as well. It's hard; you don't see that a lot where you can have a rotation like that and not a big drop-off, you know. So it was good to see versus Georgia Tech. But like you said, as time and the game goes, it starts the wear and tear defenses when you got fresh legs in there that's hungry and ready to go,” Mack said.

When He’s Satisfied With His Running Backs

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's enough in that moment when the game is over, and we won. But I want those guys to understand that, you know, even when we watch film, it's like, oh man, there's so much more we left out, you know. So guys have to always have that mentality that it's never enough; that way you can stay hungry,” Mack said.

Seeing Drills Show Up on the Field

“Absolutely. So we always do this deal called ‘drill-to-film,’ because sometimes kids have to see it. Like, they may not believe it at first. Why are we doing this? You know, but when those guys do it and we see it on film, you make sure you get that drill connected with that day of what they did. So now when they see it on film it’s like, all right, coach, I see what you're saying now. I trust it and believe in it,” Mack said.

“So I just think, man, at this point, we just got to do a better job, man, on the third level to take it to distance. Our o-line, man, they're doing a good job of getting us to the second; now we've got to be able to finish. That's what I challenged those guys on this week,” Mack said.

Running the Ball Heavily Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Absolutely. Well, we knew, we knew, man. In that type of game, you know, we got to be physical, and we got to be able to run the football. I think everybody knew coming in, even you guys knew coming in, that we had to run the football, and we challenged our guys. We knew all we heard about was Georgia Tech and their running backs. You know, it was like, what about our running backs? What about our running game?” Mack said.

“So those guys took that to heart, and we wanted to show people that, you know, it's a new year, and man, we took on the challenge of being able to run the ball, man. So that's where we at right now,” Mack said.

Brennan Marion’s Rushing Offense vs. the Weber State Wildcats in 2025

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Oh, we seen it. Trust me, he let us know. He let us know, man. So, he challenged those guys. There's no way we shouldn't have an opportunity, you know. But those guys got to step up to the challenge, and we know we need to be better than we were last week because we still left a lot out there, so I challenged those guys all week in practice, man. Like, hey, we got to get better. Week after week,” Mack said.

JaQuail Smith’s Explosiveness

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Ask Unc Neely Hey, but uh, I told you guys earlier on when I was talking about all the running backs, I said that kid was special. I told you he was one of the guys that, you know, you give him five carries, he's gonna make some explosive runs, and you gotta stand up in the chair to see what's gonna happen because he gives you that moment, man, and he still got so much to learn, and you know, still growing in so many ways,” Mack said.

“But he's explosive, man, and that kid's dynamic, man. So I'm eager to see as the season goes on how much better he does,” Mack said.

How Damian Henderson II Responded to Fumbling in Week 1

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Oh, absolutely. Don't even remind me of that, because I'm still mad about the ball being on the ground. We just got to do a better job. It was unfortunate for him. He had two hands on the ball. A guy just came out of nowhere and underneath it and stripped the ball, man. So he just has to do a better job of protecting the ball there. No excuses, no excuses for humidity or anything. The ball is the ball. Protect it. That happens,” Mack said.

“We talk about it first. Kind of want to see what happened. You know, me playing that position, I understand it. Things happen sometimes, and the thing about Dame, he took that seriously. Like he was in tears on the sideline, so I knew that meant something to him. So he didn't take it lightly. It meant something to him,” Mack said.

“He felt like he hurt the team, and those types of guys, man, you put them back in there. Put them back in there because we always say play next play. So if I want to use that moment of trust, put that guy back in there, man, and let them let them get past that,” Mack said.

His Group’s Preparation for the Home Opener

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Super excited! There's nothing like being home, and I think they'll get a chance to see. You know, they have their families down, and everybody wants to show out in front of their family, right? Everybody wants to get that opportunity to make the big play. So I think these guys will be super excited, super ready to go. I think thus far we've had some good practices this week,” Mack said.

“Like Coach Prime always preaches. You know, you play like you practice, and I think we had some pretty good practices. We expect to play well,” Mack said.

Micah Welch Scoring a Touchdown in His Home State

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He was excited, man. Micah, man, Micah’s been an angry guy, you know, since camp, and we all expected Michael to have a good game, man. And like I told you, that kid put in the work this offseason, so none of us were surprised when those things happened, and it's going to get even better for him. So we're excited about Welch,” Mack said.

JaQuail Smith’s Patient Running Style

“That's a natural thing for him. He's he's really patient. Sometimes I'm kind of mad at him. Like, hey man, let's go. You're too patient right now, but he has this patience, but he has his burst once he sees it, you know. So again, JaQuail has been in this offense. This is the second year in this offense, so what he and Damian do, it's more natural to them in this offense than our other guys. So just continuing to build on that,” Mack said.

How Micah Welch Can Find Consistency

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, confidence. Confidence is everything, man. Micah- look, I think the game is starting to slow down for him now. Again, like I told you guys before, this is his third year. You know, he’s been seeing the same thing for the last two years until his third year now. So everything should be a lot slower. And Micah is having fun, and that's what it's about, man. He's having fun out there. He told me, ‘Coach, I'm having a lot of fun right now,’” Mack said.

“I think he loves the scheme that we're in. He knows his running back savvy is made for us to be successful, and just the coaching staff and everything that we brought to the table this offseason, man. He's having a good time,” Mack said.

Running Back Cam Newton's Development

“Yeah, man. Cam is right now…He's giving our first-team defense a lot of work over there on scout team. And as I told him, man, like, this is a development process for you because Cam he wasn't here in January to have a spring. So I'm treating this more like his spring. I'm like, look, you're going to get the first-team defense every day. How much better can you get than that? So when spring comes, you should be ready to go. But he's a hardworking man. He loves football,” Mack said.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.