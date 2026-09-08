One Colorado Player Who Should See More Snaps Against Weber State

The Colorado Buffaloes’ home opener against the Weber State Wildcats isn’t exactly expected to be a barn burner. The Wildcats are from the FCS level, have gone 4-8 the last two seasons and have already lost their first game of the season to fellow FCS opponent Southern Utah.

This tune-up game should give Colorado the opportunity to give increased roles to players who saw few snaps against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. One of those players is Alabama Crimson Tide transfer running back Richard Young, who looked strong in his small sample size last week.

Why Richard Young Should Receive More Snaps

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young appeared for three carries and gained 10 yards against the Yellow Jackets, showing solid burst in his limited sample size. As a matter of fact, Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey stepped up to tackle Young on his first carry and sustained an injury on the hit, which is a testament to Young’s power.

If Young was given more snaps on a regular basis, Colorado could mix in another hybrid-style back to the backfield. Micah Welch is the only true mix of power and speed the Buffaloes had at their disposal against Georgia Tech, but utilizing Young more frequently could’ve kept the defense guessing.

Against the Wildcats, there’s no reason not to let Young tote the rock a significant amount. Colorado has a 98 percent chance to win the game according to ESPN Analytics, and if the Buffaloes can build a secure lead, they should see what they can get out of Young if they let him get going.

What Has Held Richard Young Back This Season

Nov 9, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) slips one the tackle of LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It would be a valuable look as well, given that Colorado hasn’t seen as much of Young in practice as it would like. During running backs coach Johnnie Mack’s Aug. 20 press conference, he revealed that Young suffered an injury setback during the summer that caused him to miss substantial time.

“Richard Young, he came back from injury, so he missed a lot of the summer, and a lot of people don’t understand that,” Mack said. “Like, he missed a lot of the summer, which kind of had him behind a little bit. So now, he's starting to figure out the system, learn the system a lot more, and I think he's starting to get comfortable. So it's going to take some time for him, but he's growing every day.”

How Richard Young Could Benefit the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) celebrates scoring against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s never been any denial that Young has all the necessary tools to be a successful running back. He was dominant in high school, becoming a consensus four-star recruit according to all of the major recruiting services.

He battled minor injuries while at Alabama, but primarily struggled to separate in a loaded backfield. However, he flashed his potential any time he saw the field, and that was the case once again against Georgia Tech.

Colorado has a balanced backfield for the most part. It has its one true bruiser in Damian Henderson II, two speedsters in JaQuail Smith and DeKalon Taylor and a hybrid in Welch. If the Buffaloes begin to utilize Young more frequently, they would be able to give Welch a breather while still having an option for a hybrid back.

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