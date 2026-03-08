Former Colorado Coach Shares Emotional Tribute at Dominiq Ponder's Memorial

Since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2021, the Colorado Buffaloes have faced plenty of adversity. Still, nothing has tested the program more than the tragic loss of quarterback Dominiq Ponder.

That’s the challenge the Buffaloes have faced since quarterback Dominiq Ponder died in a single-car accident on March 1. The team has had to push through spring practices while grappling with the loss of a teammate both on and off the field.

Ponder’s funeral was held Saturday, where former Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur spoke highly of him and celebrated the kind of person he was. While Ponder made an impact on the program, he also left a lasting impression on Shurmur personally.

“He was built right from the inside out and I really admire him,” Shurmur said. “I just feel honored to have been able to work with him and help inspire him. He helped inspire me. He reminded me why we as coaches do what we do. To work with young terrific men like him.”

During his remarks, Shurmur also spoke about the impact Ponder had on him.

“I’m proud to have been asked to speak,” he continued. “He made as big an impact on me as maybe I did on him.”

Ponder’s influence went far beyond the game, shaping everyone around him. Even as spring practices continue, his presence is still felt throughout the program, and for Sanders and his staff, remembering him has become central to their work this season.

Even though Shurmur is no longer with the Buffaloes, his words still carry weight since he spent a lot of time with Ponder and knew him well. If there was one coach on Sanders’ staff who could speak to Ponder’s impact, it was Shurmur.

His tribute offered a window into what Ponder truly meant to the program during his time in Boulder.

Ponder attempted only one pass with the Buffaloes, but the kind of teammate and person he was told a much bigger story. He would check in on a coach like Shurmur during team meetings, since they often sat next to each other.

Shurmur would walk into meetings each morning, tap Ponder’s wrist, and say "Hello," and Ponder would respond with a bright smile. If Shurmur was having a tough day, Ponder would ask, “Pat, how are you doing?”

That is the type of person Ponder was and the type of impact he had on the program. Shurmur spent his entire tribute Saturday morning thinking about those little things.

Ponder's impact extended well beyond the field to everyone he was around through his kindness of character. Even little things, like checking in on a coach, made a lasting impression on those he played with or worked with.

Ponder's legacy will continue to impact the program and inspire everyone who had the chance to know him.

Colorado Plans to Honor Dominiq Ponder with Jersey Patches

The Buffaloes are planning to honor Ponder with jersey patches this season. The gesture is a way for the program to keep his memory alive, both on and off the field.

The "DP 22" patch, featuring Ponder's initials and jersey number, will be worn on the left chest of every uniform throughout the 2026 season. It serves as a daily reminder of his leadership and ensures his spirit stays on the field with his teammates.

The patch is a simple yet powerful means for the team to acknowledge the impact of Ponder on the program and on their own lives.

For the Buffaloes, it’s not just a tribute to him, but it is also a means to have him with the team on the field each day.His legacy of character, leadership, and camaraderie will inspire the team throughout the season.