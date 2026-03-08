Deion Sanders Gives Honest Assessment of Colorado's Receiver Room

The wide receiver room for the Colorado Buffaloes has many new faces and hopes to be one of the more successful groups in the Big 12 conference during the 2026 season.

What Deion Sanders Said About Colorado's Receivers

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, in his first spring presser, opened up on the group and what he expects.

“It’s a much better room. It’s a room that has accomplished a lot more. It’s a room that is very unselfish. They got that thing. They’re not jealous of one another. The love to practice, the love to work,” said Sanders.

As he said in his press conference, the room has accomplished a lot more, which goes hand in hand with Colorado’s new portal strategy. That strategy, which is clear with many of the new addirons is to emphasize players who have shown the ability to be productive as well as having the physical traits and character that fit in Boulder.

The Buffaloes have had a lot of roster turnover, but the way Sanders attacked the transfer portal this time around seems like this roster could stick together a lot longer than just one year.

The Wide Receiver Room’s Ability

“That room to me is tremendously explosive. You know, when we talk about what we lost, make sure you talk about what we gained. Cause we gained a heck of a lot more, I think 3x more than what we may have lost in the process. And I don’t call it a loss, I call it life, this is new college life now,” added Coach Prime.

On the field, Sanders firmly believes that this group can be very explosive, and a lot of that is through the speed that the Buffaloes recruited. When recruiting these new receivers, Sanders doesn’t just give them offers; he watches the tape, and clearly, he saw something he liked.

The wide receiver group has become very deep with players who have shown consistent success so far in their college careers. The group now includes Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, Ernest Campbell, Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams.

Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams are the key Buffaloes who have returned after the 2025 season and could provide solid depth and production in the new offense under Brennan Marion.

Scudero and Moore are no doubt two of the top recruits that Colorado landed during this transfer portal cycle.

Scudero transferred from San Jose State, where he led the nation in receiving, and brings a very dynamic ability to Marion’s offense from the slot, with an ability to also play on the outside if needed.

Moore transfers from Texas, where he has been improving year-to-year and, as a result, was one of the most desired wide receivers in the portal. Ultimately, he chose Colroado and with his speed in addition to his big play ability, he can definitely contribute to the Go-Go offense in a way that could put defenses in very tough situations.

Perry transferred from Miami (Ohio), and the trait that sticks out is his speed and open-field elusiveness. Campbell comes from Sacramento State, where, under Marion, he was able to learn the offense and succeed with speed, creating several big plays.

All of these new weapons should help redshirt sophomore Julian Lewis in what is expected to be his first full year as the starting quarterback.

Colorado did lose several players through the portal, including Omarion Miller, but the Buffaloes may have gained more than they lost. However, Coach Prime really feels that this room has improved, and because of the transfer portal, this is how college football is now. It is up to the coaches to bring the right players in and develop them to be successful.

Only Colorado knows the talent of this room, but the rest of the Big 12 may be in for a very tough season if this group performs to its potential.

