Colorado Defensive Line Coach Dante Carter Names Tyler Moore’s ‘Super Powers'

Colorado coach Deion Sanders rebuilt the defensive interior through the transfer portal, and defensive line coach Dante Carter sees a clear set of traits in Tyler Moore that could earn the junior lots of playing time this season.

“He got two super powers I tell him about, getting off the rock and his leverage. He already this tall, so, ain't no way he should be taller than somebody 6-3, 6-4," Carter said alluding to Moore's 5-10 height. "Use your leverage to your advantage."

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore arrived in Boulder from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in January after playing six games last season. The Locust Grove, Georgia, native is listed at 5-foot-10 and 290 pounds, giving Colorado a compact interior defender whose game depends on quickness, pad level and hand placement rather than length. Colorado included Moore among its defensive line additions heading into fall camp.

Tyler Moore’s Size Shapes His Game

At 5-foot-10, Moore does not fit the conventional profile of an interior lineman. His lower center of gravity, however, gives him a natural advantage when he is able to get underneath an offensive lineman early in a rep.

Carter’s comments pointed directly to the two areas that determine whether Moore can consistently use that advantage. A fast first step will create disruption before a blocker settles into position, while leverage gives Moore a chance to stand up bigger linemen and close interior run lanes.

The Buffaloes are trying to improve a run defense that struggled throughout the 2025 season. Colorado allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game last year, creating an immediate need for defensive tackles who can win early downs and keep the linebackers clean.

Moore’s route to significant snaps will likely come through that work. He does not need to occupy a traditional 350-pound nose tackle role to help the defense. He can instead use his first step to penetrate gaps and create movement in the middle of the line.

Production At Coastal Carolina

Sep 1, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; A Coastal Carolina Chanticleers helmet sits on the field prior to the start of the NCAA football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Moore began his college career at Tennessee State, where he played all 13 games and made nine starts as a true freshman in 2024.

He finished that season with 17 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. The numbers showed an ability to affect plays in the backfield, particularly for an interior player early in his college career.

Moore then transferred to Coastal Carolina for the 2025 season. He appeared in six games for the Chanticleers, recording nine tackles, one tackle for loss and four quarterback pressures over 129 defensive snaps.

That experience gives Moore a background at multiple programs before his arrival at Colorado. He now has three years of eligibility remaining to use two, allowing the Buffaloes to develop him beyond 2026 if he establishes a role this fall.

Colorado Has Several Interior Options

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore joined a Colorado defensive line room that has added size and experience since the end of last season.

Santana Hopper arrived after a College Football Playoff season with the Tulane Green Wave, while Dylan Manuel transferred from the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Samu Taumanupepe provides a massive presence at 376 pounds, and Colorado also added Vili Taufatofua, Ezra Christensen (awaiting eligibility case), Sedrick Smith and Quency Wiggins to the competition.

Carter and defensive ends coach George Helow have spent camp sorting through a group with several different body types and skill sets.

Hopper gives Colorado a proven interior pass rusher after registering 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks at Tulane last year. Taumanupepe has the size to occupy blocks in short-yardage situations. Moore gives the staff another kind of option, one capable of creating quick disruption with a low pad level.

Fall Camp Optimism

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore said his first Colorado camp has stood apart from previous preseason experiences because of the coaching staff’s approach on and off the field.

“It’s been great,” Moore said, via 247Sports' Jack Carlough. “This has been one of my best camps I’ve had in college football. I’ve been making plays. I’ve been getting coached hard, and coaches have been checking on me mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually. That’s been the biggest part. It hasn’t just been all about football at this camp.”

The statement offers some insight into why Carter’s praise carries value inside a crowded defensive line room. Moore has been coached hard, but he has also received direct feedback on the traits that can separate him at the line this season.

Colorado continues fall camp with its season opener against Georgia Tech set for Sept. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets’ offensive front will give the Buffaloes an early test, and Moore’s ability to turn his fast get-off could help determine how many snaps he will earn.

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