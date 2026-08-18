Colorado's Santana Hopper Pulls Back the Curtain on Deion Sanders, Go-Go Offense

Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought Santana Hopper to Boulder to anchor a rebuilt defensive front, and the Tulane transfer said Tuesday that the stage matches what he desires for his final college season.

“This is really what I’ve been dreaming about,” Hopper said, per DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter. “This is my moment. Playing on a stage like this will only help me and help the team go up.”

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound fifth-year defensive lineman, arrived from the Tulane Green Wave in January after a productive 2025 season that included 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He joins a Colorado front that needs a more consistent interior presence after the Buffaloes allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game last season.

Colorado DL Santana Hopper: “This is really what I’ve been dreaming about … this is my moment.”



“Playing on a stage like this will only help me and help the team go up.”



Says Go-Go double teams are “insane.” pic.twitter.com/RsgzIer2ZY — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 18, 2026

Santana Hopper Came To Play For Coach Prime

Hopper has played at Appalachian State, Tulane and now Colorado, arriving in Boulder with one year of eligibility remaining and an opportunity to take on a major role in defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s front.

The Orlando native said the chance to play for Coach Prime was central to his decision to join the Buffaloes.

Hopper said Coach Prime’s leadership style stood out during his recruitment and helped make Colorado the right destination. He also said the standard within the program applies across the roster rather than falling only on elected captains or veterans.

Colorado’s defense includes several transfers and younger players who are competing for snaps before the Sept. 3 opener at Georgia Tech. Hopper has the background to lead that group after starting all 13 games for a Tulane team that reached the College Football Playoff last season.

He also earned first-team all-conference recognition in the American Athletic Conference and has brought postseason experience to a defense that has undergone another major offseason reset.

Go-Go Offense Tests Defensive Front

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense has placed a different kind of workload on the defensive line during camp.

Hopper said the offense’s double-team blocks have stood out more than anything he has faced in previous practices. He described a scheme that continues to challenge the front even after the initial contact at the line of scrimmage.

“Just the double teams, those things are insane,” Hopper said, DNVR Buffs' Jake Schwanitz. “Most offenses I’ve played against, they touch you and they want to move up to the backer. [Colorado’s offensive line] want to bury you.”

Colorado DT Santana Hopper on what stands out about going against the Go-Go offense in practice.



“Just the double teams, those things are insane. Most offenses I’ve played against, they touch you and they want to move up to the backer. [Colorado’s OL] want to bury you.” pic.twitter.com/QsW1O1oM8d — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) August 18, 2026

The Buffaloes have rebuilt much of their offensive line through the transfer portal, and the unit has spent camp learning Marion’s tempo-based system. Hopper said the practice work creates a physical environment that can benefit the defense before the regular season begins.

“Coach Marion does a good job of preparing us,” Hopper said, via BuffStampede.com. “The double teams are so relentless.”

Hopper’s ability to handle interior blocks will be central to Colorado’s defensive plans. His 39 quarterback pressures at Tulane ranked second among college football defensive tackles last season, and he gives Marve a player who can collapse a pocket from the interior or align at defensive end in different packages.

Colorado has also worked with Samu Taumanupepe, Quency Wiggins, Vili Taufatofua, Dylan Manuel and Sedrick Smith in the defensive line room. Hopper’s presence could allow the Buffaloes to move pieces around him depending on the down and distance.

Veteran Sees Leadership In Colorado Defense

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive safety Ben Finneseth (28) tackles Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Jordan Brown (4) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hopper pointed to safety Ben Finneseth as the vocal leader of the defense while adding that leadership looks different across the group.

Finneseth enters the season as one of Colorado’s experienced returning defenders, and Hopper said players have found ways to lead through their own personalities and responsibilities.

The transfer lineman also praised Colorado’s linebacker room and the work Marve has done after taking over as defensive coordinator.

“Them boys play ball,” Hopper said. “Them boys ain’t nothing to play. Coach Marve does a great job coaching those guys and getting them ready.”

Colorado’s linebackers include returning contributors and transfer additions, with the staff continuing to sort through roles before traveling to Atlanta. The defensive line will be expected to disrupt Georgia Tech’s run game in the opener.

Santana Hopper’s Motivation Extends Beyond Football

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper also spoke about his son, who is beginning second grade.

The veteran defensive lineman said becoming a father at a young age changed his approach to the daily work required in football. He has carried that motivation through each stop of his college career and into his final season in Boulder.

“I had my son very young, so I kinda grew up with him,” Hopper said, via BuffStampede.com. “When I wake up and it’s time to work, I think of him. It’s easier to put my hat on.”

Hopper has already established himself as a central player in Colorado’s defensive front through the first three weeks of camp. Carter’s assessment was brief, but it aligns with the reason Colorado targeted a veteran lineman with proven production and postseason experience.

The Buffaloes have a little more than two weeks to prepare for Georgia Tech. Hopper’s first opportunity to turn the promise of camp into game production arrives on a nationally televised opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

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