Colorado Assistant Coach Unveils Unexpected 'X-Factor' on the Buffaloes Defensive Line

The Colorado Buffaloes experimented with turning one of their edge rushers into an interior defender.

Now that switch left defensive tackles coach Dante Carter convinced that the Buffaloes have their "X-Factor" this fall.

Who Rises as the 'X-Factor' for Colorado

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett (13) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter expressed how intrigued he is with the defensive lineman depth while addressing the media on Aug. 18.

But he pinpointed the one defender who has taken a "hell of a jump" according to him.

Former LSU Tigers defensive end Quency Wiggins is turning heads at Colorado per Carter. He and defensive coordinator Chris Marve pulled off the decision to slide him inside. And the results clearly are to the liking of Carter.

"He’s going to be the X-factor of the group," Carter boldly predicted while adding the Wiggins "has taken a hell of a jump" this offseason, according to DNVR Buff's Jake Schwanitz.

Colorado fans hoping to see a breakthrough from Wiggins will love those words from Carter. Especially those who have been waiting for the one-time coach Brian Kelly recruit to deliver at a high level in Boulder.

Looking Back at Quency Wiggins' Past Production

Jan 2, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) carries the ball against LSU Tigers defensive end Quency Wiggins (93) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Wiggins first arrived to LSU as a prized local get out of Madison Prep in Baton Rouge. He even guided his school to its first-ever state championship during the 2020 season.

Kelly landed a four-star who ranked as the best prospect in the state of Louisiana per 247Sports for the class of 2022. Wiggins turned down opportunities to play at Texas and Alabama for the Tigers. But he ultimately entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8, 2023 after playing in just nine games across two seasons.

Wiggins saw limited action in Boulder right away too, mostly playing special teams while earning action in 11 games for the 2024 Alamo Bowl team. His snaps increased on defense during the 3-9 campaign of 2025; tallying nine tackles with one solo stop.

The one-time SEC defender played at 6-5, 255-pounds off the edge. But now it appears Carter, Marve, plus coach Deion Sanders want to utilize Wiggins' long vines inside to counter guards and centers. This experiment could open a notable flood gate that benefits Colorado greatly.

How Quency Wiggins can Really Unlock Colorado Defense

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plugging a defender who weighs less than 260-pounds inside comes with big risks. There's the feeling of unease among defensive coaches that the thin defender will get easily pushed around.

Yet sliding edge rushers inside comes with immense advantages too. Mostly to pressure guards into facing someone longer and quicker that they're not accustomed to. Placing a natural edge rusher inside also can force a quarterback to escape the pocket quicker compared to a blitzing linebacker or safety up the gut.

Colorado likely is envisioning this scenario for Wiggins in calling him an "X-Factor." But Wiggins isn't likely the only edge defender who'll move inside.

Tulane transfer Santana Hopper is one more contender for interior duties after starring on the edge for the 2025 College Football Playoff team. Having Hopper and Wiggins together can form a potential "Nascar" look across the defensive line where all four down linemen are natural edge rushers.

But there's a final reason why moving Wiggins to the interior can unlock Colorado's defense: He can create more space for the Buffalo linebackers to roam freely and dominate. Especially after Sanders anointed the linebackers as the best position group. The linebackers can draw even more one-on-ones or have lots of open grass to work with if long-armed defenders like Wiggins can tangle with interior offensive linemen.

This experiment with Wiggins could be what catapults Colorado's defense from its dismal 112th ranking if he indeed becomes the "X-Factor" as Carter says.

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