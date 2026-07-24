Colorado Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Responds to Steve Sarkisian's NIL Comments

The Colorado Buffaloes pulled a major offseason coup by landing former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

The wideout even earned a big NIL paycheck to seal his place at Colorado. He's already garnering preseason accolades before catching his first pass in a Buffaloes uniform.

But he caught wind of some words shared by his now former head coach Steve Sarkisian, prompting Moore to troll that statement.

DeAndre Moore's Reaction to Texas Exit

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players on to the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian detailed why Texas needed to clear "cap space" with ESPN commentator Paul Finnebaum on July 23 during SEC media days.

"Sark" turned to the transfer portal and opened up the NIL checkbook to lure in prominent names over to Austin. Hence how prized transfers at running back Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown plus Mike Masunas arrived. Yet Sarkisian admitted that Moore needed to be among the sacrificial playmakers to make room for these portal entries so Texas can build around quarterback Arch Manning.

"I think strategically, there were some tough decisions to make. But, we made them. I think we all can agree that we’re probably better around Arch Manning today than we were a year ago at this time,” Sarkisian said.

Yet Moore trolled that statement by posting three yawning emojis. Basically calling out the statement made.

Colorado fans immediately defended Moore and welcomed him into the Buffaloes family. But Moore's post paints the picture of a contradiction of how he parted ways from Texas.

Colorado Adding Needed Element from DeAndre Moore Jr.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore arrives with more than 77 career receptions, 988 yards and 11 touchdowns in tow to Boulder.

Colorado needed a deep threat for an incoming, highly-anticipated wrinkle coming to the Rocky Mountains: The "Go-Go" offense.

Moore established himself as the option to blow the top off defenses at Texas. He's lined up to perform the same for new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Colorado's 2026 receiver room all presents their own strengths. Prized San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero is the short-to-intermediate option who can become the yards-after-catch monster. Returner Joseph Williams brings back a towering 6-2 option with a strong catch radius but adds shiftiness after the catch. Hykeem Williams faces a make-or-break season but is a big target who brings potential inside the red zone.

Moore rises as the one who can blow the game open, though. Especially against these opponents.

Games when Colorado will Need DeAndre Moore Jr. the Most

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) makes a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore can also turn to these games to prove Sarkisian and Texas were wrong to let him go.

The season opener against Georgia Tech is a great place to start. The Yellow Jackets welcome in a new defensive coordinator Jason Semore. No doubt Marion will test the former Southern Miss defensive coordinator with play action deep shots. That's where Moore rises as the option to swing that door open.

Northwestern, two weeks after the opener surfaces as Moore's biggest test, as the Wildcats built a top 25 national defense in 2025. Moore can aim to find weak spots in a revamped defense that brings back five starters.

But the back-to-back in October versus Texas Tech and Utah will determine if coach Deion Sanders and Colorado made good on bringing in Moore. Moore earns an opportunity to dominate two of the Big 12's best defenses and spark conversations for all-conference honors. Plus Moore can use these games to show Sarkisian and Texas that they were wrong for severing ties.

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