Where Colorado's DeAndre Moore Jr. Ranks Among Most Impactful Transfers

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal in all of college football since Deion Sanders took over as coach in 2023.

Among Colorado's top incoming transfers is four-star transfer, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

DeAndre Moore Jr. Ranked as No. 7 Most Impactful Big 12 Transfer

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On3 college football insider Brett McMurphy ranked his top 10 most impactful roster additions in the transfer portal for Big 12 teams. He ranked Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. at No. 7.

Moore signed with the Texas Longhorns as a member of their 2023 high school recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit. Moore spent the first three seasons of his collegiate football career at Texas. He did not record any catches as a true freshman in 2023.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2024 and 2025, Moore had 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. Following the 2025 season, Moore entered the portal and transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes. The 6-0, 190 pound Moore was the Longhorns’ second leading receiver in 2025 with 532 receiving yards. He’ll be in the running to become Colorado’s No. 1 target through the air in 2026.

The Buffaloes aerial attack will have a much different look than it did in 2025. Part of the reason for this is their No. 1 wide receiver form last season, Omarion Miller, left in the transfer portal. Miller had a team high 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller ended up transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils and finds himself higher than Moore on McMurphy’s most impactful Big 12 transfers, ranking at No. 5.

Colorado Busy in Transfer Portal

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coloraod has 43 incoming transfers on their 2026 roster. On the other side of the portal, coach Deion Sanders' team lost 36 players from their 2025 team to the portal. There may not be much continuity due to the roster turnover, but it's possible that does not end up being a bad thing considering how the 2025 season played out for Colorado.

In 2025, Colorado had their worst season under Coach Prime. The Buffs went 3-9, winning just one game all season over an FBS opponent. Sanders was hired as Colorado coach prior to the 2023 season and has an overall record of 16-21 to this point. He'll look to get the Buffaloes back to a bowl game in 2026.

In addition to a brand new roster, Colorado also has a new-look coaching staff. The Buffaloes hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator this offseason. Marion is known for his up-tempo go-go offense that thived with Sac. State, as they averaged 33.8 points per game in Marion's lone season there in 2025.

On the defensive side of the ball, Colorado hired Chris Marve to be their next defensive coordinator. Marve was originally hired by Colorado this offseason to be their linebackers coach. After former defensive coordinator Robert Livingston departed for a job in the NFL, Marve was promoted. Marve has experience as a defensive coordinator from his time at Virginia Tech from 2022-2024.

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