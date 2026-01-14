Five Things To Know About Colorado Transfer DeAndre Moore Jr.

The Colorado Buffaloes may have landed their most talented wide receiver since Travis Hunter.

Former Texas Longhorns standout DeAndre Moore Jr. committed to the Buffs on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders won a recruiting battle with the Kentucky Wildcats to bring a productive SEC speedster to Boulder.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here is what to know about Colorado's fourth receiver addition of the offseason, joining Danny Scudero (San Jose State), Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) and Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State).

Consistent Force With Texas

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Moore was Texas's second-leading receiver last season and fifth in 2024. He's racked up 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his time in Austin.

He joined the Longhorns in 2023, appearing in nine games, including the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl. He didn't log a touch from scrimmage but returned one kickoff for 15.

As a sophomore, Moore broke through and tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns with seven. The only players with the same number or more scores were tight end Gunnar Helm and wide receiver Matthew Golden, both NFL draft picks last April.

In 2025, Moore amassed the second-most catches for Texas with 38 while picking up 532 yards and four touchdowns. He increased his yard-per-catch average from 11.7 to 14, notching four performances of 70 or more yards.

Two-Way Star In High School

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players on to the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Moore was listed as the fifth-best receiver (18th overall) left in the transfer portal by 247Sports upon committing to Colorado, but he's used to the hype. The native of Anaheim, California, was a four-star recruit who finished his prep career at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower (Calif.).

247Sports was the No. 121 prospect in the nation, 19th among wide receivers and 10th among recruits born in the Golden State. He dominated at both receiver and safety, playing in the 2023 All-America Bowl after dominance on offense and defense.

National Attention

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. (0) is pushed out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Moore's dominance at St. John Bosco earned him recognition from across the nation. His first offer came from coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he also received interest from the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In 2021, Moore committed to the Oklahoma Sooners but changed his mind months later in favor of the Louisville Cardinals. But in December of 2022, he de-committed again and signed his letter of intent with Texas.

Solid Connection With Arch Manning

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and other teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Moore became a trusty companion of quarterback Arch Manning as a junior. He was named to the preseason Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlist and quickly emerged as a speedster in the slot, catching 76 percent of his targets (38 of 50).

In a much-needed Red River Rivalry win over his once-wan ted school in Oklahoma, Moore had 50 yards and a touchdown. He blasted off against Arkansas, as all three of his catches for 74 yards found the end zone.

After opting out of the Cheez-It Sun Bowl against Michigan, Moore heads to the Buffaloes with one, possibly two years of eligibility remaining.

Big Game Riser

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) makes a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In 2024, Moore helped Texas reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. He had a career performance against Georgia in that year's SEC Championship game, making nine catches for 114 yards and the Longhorns' only touchdown in a 22-19 loss.

He also had a pair of games with two touchdown grabs, against Mississippi State and then-No. 25-ranked Vanderbilt. He combined for 201 yards in those contests. Moore also caught an opening-drive touchdown in Texas's CFP win over Arizona State.