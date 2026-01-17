Colorado's Impressive Transfer Portal Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes have landed an astounding 35 players in the transfer portal so far this offseason, the 4th most in all of FBS. Here is a deeper dive into some of coach Deion Sanders' best incoming transfers for the 2026 season.

Colorado’s Transfer Class Ranking

Per 247Sports, Colorado has the No. 19 ranked incoming transfer class. The three Big 12 teams above of Colorado in these rankings are the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State just hired a new coach and has 51 commits, ranked No. 6 overall by 247Sports.

Texas Tech has 18 commits in the transfer portal with the most notable being former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby. They are ranked No. 11 by 247Sports. Then there is Arizona State, who is ranked No. 12 with 22 commits, including three four-stars.

Colorado Transfer Portal Highlights

Wide Reciever DeAndre Moore Jr.

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Coach Prime’s highest rated 2026 transfer, according to 247Sports, is former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Moore signed with Texas as a high school recruit in their 2023 class. He is a four-star 2026 transfer and ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in 247Sports' rankings. In his three seasons in Austin from 2023-2025, Moore hauled in 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns in 36 games.

Can Moore establish a connection with Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis in Boulder, Colorado?

Defensive Back Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) tries to pump up the crowd during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s second highest-rated transfer is former Tennessee Volunteers safety, Boo Carter, per 247Sports. The four-star transfer played his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Vols in 2024 and 2025, totaling 63 combined tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three passes defended, and one interception in 22 games.

Carter’s 2025 season was cut short after he was dismissed from the team according to Vols coach Josh Heupel when he spoke on the situation to reporters. It was a different story from Carter, who said per his social media that he was injured.

Either way, Carter has the talent on the field to make an instant impact in Boulder.

Linebacker Liona Lefau

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau is another former Texas Longhorn. He played there from 2023-2025, totaling 139 combined tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and one touchdown off a fumble recovery.

With the Buffaloes defense needing to add difference makers, can Lefau become a leader on that side of the ball for Sanders?

Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero led the entire county in receiving yards last season with 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in 2025. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sacramento State Hornets but did not overlap with new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Scudero was named as member of the AP Second Team All-America Team.